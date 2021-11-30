Goverment To Rajya Sabha: India Reported 1.64 Lakh Dengue Cases During 2021 Against 2.05 Lakh Cases In 2019

Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
Mandaviya said reports of the Central teams have already been shared with the states for necessary actions. "With the concerted efforts of Central and state governments, the number of dengue cases has now started declining," he said.

PTI Photo

2021-11-30T20:08:00+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 30 Nov 2021, Updated: 30 Nov 2021 8:08 pm

Union Health Minister Masukh Mandaviya informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that India reported 1,64,103 dengue cases during 2021 as against 2,05,243 cases in 2019 and has maintained a case fatality rate of less than one per cent since 2008.

Replying to a question, he said the Union government continuously monitors the dengue situation in the country and there is no scientific evidence to suggest any specific relation between dengue and COVID-19.

"During 2021, a total number of 1,64,103 dengue cases were reported against 2,05,243 cases in 2019. Through the efforts of the Government of India and states, the Case Fatality Rate (deaths per 100 cases) has been sustained at less than 1 per cent since 2008. "The case fatality rate has remained at an extremely low level of 0.1 per cent since 2019," Mandaviya said.

Mandaviya said reports of the Central teams have already been shared with the states for necessary actions. "With the concerted efforts of Central and state governments, the number of dengue cases has now started declining," he said.

The minister told the House that no scientific evidence is available to suggest any specific relation between dengue and COVID-19 infection. To ensure continued services for the management of dengue cases, the Centre has shared with all states and Union territories the national guidelines on dengue case management during the Covid pandemic, developed in consultation with experts, he said. 

The Government of India has taken several measures for prevention and control of dengue in the country which includes providing technical guidelines for prevention and control, case management and effective community participation to the states for implementation. 

Mandaviya said 15 advisories were issued from time to time in 2001 to states and Union territories for the prevention and control of dengue in 2021. Free diagnostic facilities through 713 sentinel surveillance Hospitals and 17 apex referral laboratories identified across the country are fully functional, he said.

Besides, 7.26 Lakh IgM tests have been provided by the Government of India. Additional fund has also been provided to states for procurement of NS1 kits for early diagnosis, the minister added.

-With PTI Inputs

