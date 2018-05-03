Free Press Makes For A Stronger Democracy: PM Modi On World Press Freedom Day

Multiplicity of ideas and human expression make us more vibrant as a society and a free press makes for a stronger democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on the World Press Freedom Day.

"Today on #WorldPressFreedomDay, let us reaffirm our commitment towards steadfastly supporting a free press. It is the multiplicity of ideas and human expression that makes us more vibrant as a society," he said in a series of tweets.

Modi applauded all those who have been working tirelessly to uphold the freedom of press.



"It is due to these countless women and men that the spirit of a free press is significantly enhanced ...would once again like to appreciate the proactive role of everyone on social media for their commendable work towards safeguarding the freedom of press and expression," the prime minister said on his Twitter handle @narendramodi.



The United Nations General Assembly had declared May 3 as World Press Freedom Day to raise awareness about freedom of press.

