Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Wild Card Entry Rajiv Adatias Journey In 'Big Boss 15' Comes To An End, Says He Is Disappointed

Rajiv Adatia is upset with the fact that Abhishek Bichukale is still in the ‘Big Boss 15' house.

'BB15' contestant Rajiv Adatia. | Instagram/ @rajivadatia

outlookindia.com
2021-12-20T17:34:52+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 20 Dec 2021, Updated: 20 Dec 2021 5:34 pm

Rajiv Adatias time in the ‘Big Boss 15’  house was cut short after more than six weeks when he was nominated for eviction. After Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh, he was the second competitor to be eliminated. 

Adatia stated he is angry and upset because Abhijit Bichukale is still in the house in a new interview with Hindustan Times. He said, “l am very disappointed. I want to jump off something. I have been asking people 'Where did I go wrong, how could Bichukale defeat me? How is he there and I am out?' Kuch karta nahi hai show me, mai aur Bichukale (He does nothing on the show), is there any comparison? I am not being egoistic or anything but he actually does nothing on the show. I feel my performance and contribution was better than his. I would not have felt this bad if it was anyone else.”

When asked if enough damage control had been done for the homophobic remarks spoken inside the house, he said, “I think Bigg Boss sees everything and they wait for me as a contestant to raise an objection and say, ‘I am offended

In response to Pratik Sehajpal's homophobic remark, he stated that he is younger than me and was unaware of the line he was crossing. He claimed that no one in the house intended to attack him in that manner.

Adatia also talked about his rakhi sister, Shamita Shetty. “I do not think I was ever her puppet. I do not know where the idea came from. We were like other siblings. A sister can tell you what she feels, does not mean you are a puppet. It is her right, but she never told me ‘do this’ or ‘do that’. She told me ‘take my advice if you want it, otherwise, you play your own game’. She never controlled me, just to be clear. If she did control me, do you think I would be best friends with Umar Riaz? She never got along with him. There was confusion, but we cleared it out.”

Talking about Sawant and her comments he said, “I thought she was calling me sweet. I said yes I am sweet. I did not understand the meaning till the next day and I confronted her and she said it was just a joke. I know it was because Sawant does not mean anything that she says.”

With the finale approaching, contestants who haven't received their 'Ticket to Finale' are lingering in the house, fearful of being eliminated. Rakhi Sawant won the Ticket To Finale task last week and became the finalist of 'Bigg Boss 15.'

