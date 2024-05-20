Sports

Italian Open: Alexander Zverev Trumps Nicolas Jarry In Final, Claims 2nd Title - In Pics

Germany's Alexander Zverev leveraged his strong service to great effect as he dispatched 24th-ranked Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 7-5 in the men's singles final to win his second Italian Open title in Rome on Sunday (May 20, 2024). This is Zverev's biggest trophy since the 27-year-old tore his ankle apart two years ago. The world number 5 won 95 per cent of his first-serve points (37 out of 39) and committed just eight unforced errors in the match.