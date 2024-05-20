Sports

Italian Open: Alexander Zverev Trumps Nicolas Jarry In Final, Claims 2nd Title - In Pics

Germany's Alexander Zverev leveraged his strong service to great effect as he dispatched 24th-ranked Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 7-5 in the men's singles final to win his second Italian Open title in Rome on Sunday (May 20, 2024). This is Zverev's biggest trophy since the 27-year-old tore his ankle apart two years ago. The world number 5 won 95 per cent of his first-serve points (37 out of 39) and committed just eight unforced errors in the match.

Italy Tennis Open Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Alexander Zverev, of Germany, holds his trophy after defeating Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, in the Italian Open tennis tournament final match at Rome's Foro Italico. Zverev won 6-4/7-5.

1/9
Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Alexander Zverev, of Germany, poses with his trophy and his parents, Alexander and Irina, after defeating Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, in the Italian Open tennis tournament final match at Rome's Foro Italico. Zverev won 6-4/7-5.

2/9
Nicolas Jarry
Nicolas Jarry Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, plays with his children Santiago and Juan after his Italian Open tennis tournament final match against Alexander Zverev, of Germany, at Rome's Foro Italico. Zverev won 6-4/7-5.

3/9
Alexander Zverev, of Germany
Alexander Zverev, of Germany Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Alexander Zverev, of Germany, poses with his trophy after defeating Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, in the Italian Open tennis tournament final match at Rome's Foro Italico. Zverev won 6-4/7-5.

4/9
Nicolas Jarry of Chile
Nicolas Jarry of Chile Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Second placed Nicolas Jarry of Chile, left and winner Alexander Zverev, of Germany, pose with their awards at the end of his Italian Open tennis tournament final match against Alexander Zverev, of Germany, at Rome's Foro Italico. Zverev won 6-4/7-5.

5/9
Alexander Zverev vs Nicolas Jarry
Alexander Zverev vs Nicolas Jarry Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Alexander Zverev, of Germany, right, and Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, embrace each other at the end of the Italian Open tennis tournament final match at Rome's Foro Italico. Zverev won 6-4/7-5.

6/9
Italy Tennis Open
Italy Tennis Open Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Alexander Zverev, of Germany, reacts after defeating Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, in the Italian Open tennis tournament final match at Rome's Foro Italico. Zverev won 6-4/7-5.

7/9
Italian Open Tennis Tournament
Italian Open Tennis Tournament Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, hits a forehand to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the Italian Open tennis tournament final match at Rome's Foro Italico.

8/9
Italian Open Tennis Tournament
Italian Open Tennis Tournament Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Alexander Zverev, of Germany, returns with a backhand to Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, during the Italian Open tennis tournament final match at Rome's Foro Italico.

9/9
Italy Tennis Open
Italy Tennis Open Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, prepares to serve to Alexander Zverev, of Germany during the Italian Open tennis tournament final match at Rome's Foro Italico.

