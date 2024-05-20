Alexander Zverev, of Germany, holds his trophy after defeating Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, in the Italian Open tennis tournament final match at Rome's Foro Italico. Zverev won 6-4/7-5.
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, poses with his trophy and his parents, Alexander and Irina, after defeating Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, in the Italian Open tennis tournament final match at Rome's Foro Italico. Zverev won 6-4/7-5.
Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, plays with his children Santiago and Juan after his Italian Open tennis tournament final match against Alexander Zverev, of Germany, at Rome's Foro Italico. Zverev won 6-4/7-5.
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, poses with his trophy after defeating Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, in the Italian Open tennis tournament final match at Rome's Foro Italico. Zverev won 6-4/7-5.
Second placed Nicolas Jarry of Chile, left and winner Alexander Zverev, of Germany, pose with their awards at the end of his Italian Open tennis tournament final match against Alexander Zverev, of Germany, at Rome's Foro Italico. Zverev won 6-4/7-5.
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, right, and Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, embrace each other at the end of the Italian Open tennis tournament final match at Rome's Foro Italico. Zverev won 6-4/7-5.
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, reacts after defeating Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, in the Italian Open tennis tournament final match at Rome's Foro Italico. Zverev won 6-4/7-5.
Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, hits a forehand to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the Italian Open tennis tournament final match at Rome's Foro Italico.
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, returns with a backhand to Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, during the Italian Open tennis tournament final match at Rome's Foro Italico.
Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, prepares to serve to Alexander Zverev, of Germany during the Italian Open tennis tournament final match at Rome's Foro Italico.