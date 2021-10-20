Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra File A Rs 50 Crore Defamation Suit Against Sherlyn Chopra

Actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband businessman Raj Kundra have filed a defamation suit against actress Sherlyn Chopra. It’s for Rs 50 crore.

Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty, Sherlyn Chopra | Instagram

2021-10-20T10:31:38+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 20 Oct 2021, Updated: 20 Oct 2021 10:31 am

Actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband businessman Raj Kundra have filed a Rs 50-crore defamation suit against actress Sherlyn Chopra.

Just a few days back, Chopra had lodged a complaint against Shetty and Kundra. Reportedly, she had alleged that the two had committed fraud against her and caused mental harassment.

"I have filed a complaint to register FIR against Raj Kundra for sexual harassment, cheating and criminal intimidation," Chopra had said while talking to the media outside the Juhu police station in Mumbai.

For the unversed, Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai police on July 19 along with 11 other people. He was taken in custody on charges related to the allegedly creating pornographic films. However, Kundra was granted bail on September 20 by a Mumbai Court on a surety of Rs 50,000.

