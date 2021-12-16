Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
Shanaya Kapoor Tests Covid-19 Positive After Mom Maheep Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor revealed on Instagram that she tested positive for Covid-19. Her mother, Maheep Kapoor, recently tested positive for Covid after attending a party at Karan Johar's residence.

Shanaya Kapoor has tested positive for Covid. | Instagram/ @shanayakapoor02

2021-12-16T15:15:14+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 16 Dec 2021, Updated: 16 Dec 2021 3:15 pm

Shanaya Kapoor tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, she revealed on her Instagram Stories. Her mother, Maheep Kapoor, was diagnosed with Covid-19 after attending a meal at Karan Johar's place.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I’m feeling ok and have isolated myself. I had tested negative four days ago however, while testing again as precaution the results came positive. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested. Stay safe everyone,” she wrote.

A screenshot of Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram story

Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and Seema Khan all tested positive for Covid-19 after attending the event at Karan Johar's residence. The filmmaker and his family, on the other hand, were not infected with the coronavirus. Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Johar wrote, “My family and I and everyone at home have done their RT-PCR tests and with the grace of God, we are all negative! In fact, I tested twice just to be safe and am negative. I truly appreciate the grandest efforts of the BMC to ensure the safety of our city. Salute to them.”

Karan Johar also slammed the media coverage surrounding the gathering at his house and wrote, “To some members of the media, I would like (to) clarify that an eight people intimate gathering is not a ‘party’ and my home, which we maintain strict protocols in, is certainly no ‘hotspot’ of Covid. All of us are responsible and masked at all times and no one would treat this pandemic lightly. My request to certain members of the media is to exercise some restraint in their extreme reportage without the assessment of facts! Lots of love and safety to all.”

Kareena Kapoor's spokesman disputed charges that she violated Covid-19 rules earlier this week, calling her a 'responsible citizen.' The statement was issued after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that Kapoor and Amrita Arora 'had violated Covid norms and attended several parties.'

