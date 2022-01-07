Advertisement
Friday, Jan 07, 2022
Sai Pallavi: I Don't Have Inhibition About Being Part Of OTT Platforms

The actress enjoyed the theatrical successes last year with 'Love Story' and 'Shyam Singha Roy'.

Actress Sai Pallavi. | Instagram/ @saipallavi.senthamarai

2022-01-07T09:54:07+05:30
Yashika Mathur

Yashika Mathur

Published: 07 Jan 2022, Updated: 07 Jan 2022 9:54 am

Actress Sai Pallavi has enjoyed successful theatrical releases in both the Tamil and Telugu film industries. While her films are available on various OTT platforms, she has yet to lead a web series. Despite having a dedicated fan base from her theatrical releases, the actress doesn't mind taking up an OTT project, provided it has a challenging role.

Recalling her only stint with OTT, Sai Pallavi tells us, "I did an anthology which released a year and a half ago called 'Paava Kadhaigal'. I had a great time shooting for it and the way it was received. So, it was nice.".

Sai Pallavi's theatrical blockbuster 'Love Story' eventually went on a Telugu OTT platform. Her second big-screen release 'Shyam Singha Roy' is still running in theatres.

The actress is open to doing scripts that might have a stronger hold on digital platforms instead of a mass viewing in theaters.

"When you get good scripts which you can explore, which you might have inhibitions about releasing in theatres, then I would love to explore. I don't have inhibition about being part of OTT. It's a nice place," says the 'Fidaa' actress.

She also observes how digital platforms can be a great place to showcase work for young directors, who might not have the resources to get their films to theaters.

"The younger directors might find it difficult to find a place for theatrical release because their ideas might be simpler, or the actors that they have might not be known for the masses. When you have these constraints, I think OTT is a place where you are not put in a box. You don't need to have actors who are known and have a subject that appeals to everybody. You can be experimental and go all out," she says.

The actress, who will next be seen in 'Virata Parvam' alongside Rana Daggubati adds, ", I think directors have a lot of freedom when they do anything for OTT. When actors get such scripts where they work with people who do not have inhibitions, it becomes a different process all together. That way, I wouldn't mind be a part of them."

Sai Pallavi OTT Platforms
