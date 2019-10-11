Have A Look At Shweta Bachchan’s Pre-B'day Post For Big B

Ahead of megastar Amitabh Bachchan''s 77th birthday on October 11, his daughter Shweta Bachchan posted a heartfelt post for him on social media.

Shweta on Wednesday took to Instagram and wrote: "Home is not a place, it is a person."

View this post on Instagram Home is not a place, it is a person. A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on Oct 9, 2019 at 11:27am PDT

Along with the post, she uploaded a throwback picture in which Big B is seen holding the baby Shweta in his arms.

The father-daughter duo has often expressed their love for each other on social media.

Earlier this year, on the occasion of Father''s Day, Shweta had posted adorable post for her father, writing, "I don''t know if I believe in mirrors to souls, but when we smile, you and I, our noses crinkle in the same way, as if choreographed, and our cheeks balloon up just so...to see your face at the end of a long day makes me feel I''m home, no matter where in the world we are, so maybe, just maybe, when I look at us in a picture, sharing a joke, I become a believer."

IANS