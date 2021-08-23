August 23, 2021
Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu And Arjun Kapoor To Star In Vishal Bharadwaj and Luv Ranjan's 'Kuttey'

The caper-thriller will mark the directorial debut of filmmaker Vishal Bharadjwaj’s son, Aasmaan Bharadwaj.

August 23, 2021
Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films announced their first collaboration to produce ‘Kuttey’, starring Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj and Tabu. The film marks the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj’s son, Aasmaan Bhardwaj.

Written by the father and the son, ‘Kuttey’ is a caper-thriller, currently in its pre-production stage and will commence shooting in end 2021.

“‘Kuttey’ is extremely special to me as it is my first collaboration with Aasmaan and I’m excited to see what he does with it. Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films are also coming together for the first time and I am immensely excited about this association, as I really admire Luv’s brave attitude towards filmmaking and strong commercial sense. I have worked with Naseer Sahab, Tabu, Konkona and Radhika on different films throughout my career and Aasmaan has brought them all together in one film itself. We cannot wait for the audience to witness this captivating thriller on the big screen” Vishal Bhardwaj said in a statement.

Aasmaan has completed his bachelors in filmmaking at the School Of Visual Arts, NYC and has assisted his father, Vishal Bhardwaj on ‘7 Khoon Maaf’, ‘Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola’ and ‘Pataakha’. The film’s music will be scored by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics penned by Gulzar.

