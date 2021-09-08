Ankita Lokhande: I Feel For The Fans Missing Sushant Singh Rajput As Manav In 'Pavitra Rishta 2.0'

Ankita Lokhande has been one of the very few actresses who have so successfully managed to move over from TV to films. She is returning to the show from where it all began, 'Pavitra Rishta'. The reboot 2.0 version is getting a lot of love for the actress, and fans are desperately waiting to see her play Archana once again onscreen.

In a candid chat with Outlook’s Prateek Sur, Ankita opened up a bit about the show, and how the fans are missing Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav. Excerpts:

Will 'Pavitra Rishta 2.0' be starting off from where you left it in the previous season? Or is it a completely new story?

We are not talking off from where we left off, because at that time Archana and Manav both died at the end. This time it is a new love story altogether. It is going to be a beautiful love story again. You will see the feel of the old 'Pavitra Rishta'. That is the connection between the audience and 'Pavitra Rishta'. So, you have to keep a little bit of the connection. And it is there. Plus, you will see a new pair, which is me and Shaheer (Sheikh). It is going to be a new Archana and Manav if I can say that.

How did you get cast for Archana way back in 2008-09? Are there any interesting stories there…

In 2009 'Pavitra Rishta' started. I was the first lead of Balaji Telefilms who had been finalised in just 2 days. Ekta Kapoor was like 'Yes this is Archana'. I was like 'Ok'. She never had any problems with me performing badly. I have never had any issues with Ekta. Never ever. She always gives me that respect and I give it back to her.

When you’re playing Archana, what’s one difference that you see between the 3 men who’ve played Manav – Sushant, Hiten and now Shaheer?

Not really. With Sushant, I was playing a very young Archana, and not really a very mature Archana. With Hiten, I was playing a very old lady. With Shaheer it is a very new and fresh love story. It's like a give and take as an actor. Whoever performs Manav in whichever way, I will play Archana in that respect. You cannot compare the three. You cannot do that. They all are playing Manav in their own ways. Shaheer can't copy Hiten and Sushant. You have to create your own thing. If in the days to come there is someone else who plays Archana, she has to create her own self. If you want that he (Shaheer) is going to be exactly like Sushant, then what is his own input to it? That is exactly what Shaheer and Hiten have done. They all have created Manav in their own ways, and they were all very very good.

On parting shots, there will be fans who would be missing Sushant as Manav. What do you have to say to them?

We definitely miss Sushant, and I feel for them. That's the only thing I can say for them.

