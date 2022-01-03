Ranveer Singh Starrer '83' To Release On OTT Soon Due Covid-19 Impact On Theatres?

The makers Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh starrer '83'are now mulling over the decision to release this sports drama earlier on OTT. Speaking about the film’s digital debut, director Kabir Khan told a news portal that if further restrictions are imposed, the film will release on the web soon.

The film has been hampered by an increase in Covid-19 cases across the country, with theatres in Delhi closing and fewer showings in Mumbai.

Singh-starrer opened to Rs 11.90 crore at the box-office. The film has grossed Rs 79.46 crore at the box-office after nine days. This sports drama was up against the Hindi dub of 'Pushpa' and the Hollywood blockbuster 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.' This film, directed by Khan, tells the story of the Indian cricket team's victory at the 1983 World Cup. '83' also features actress Deepika Padukone, actors Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, and R Badree in crucial roles.

Singh will appear in the film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,' in which he will star alongside actress Alia Bhatt. Actresses Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi and actor Dharmendra play pivotal roles in this Karan Johar-directed film. “I would term it as a blessing. To be with such big icons and legends on the sets of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' is a huge honour," said Singh while talking about the project.