03 January 2018

Drone Fitted With Camera Found In JNU Hostel, Chief Security Officer Files Complaint With The Police

Outlook Web Bureau
2018-01-03T09:45:09+0530

The Delhi Police said on Tuesday that a drone, which was fitted with a camera, has been found in the Yamuna Hostel of Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.

JNU's chief security officer Naveen Yadav had filed a complaint with the police after the drone-camera was recovered at the hostel last evening.

The memory card of the camera contains five video recordings of very short durations, Milind Mahadeo Dumbere, deputy commissioner of police (southwest), said.

In the recordings, a boy and a girl can be seen flying the drone. They were yet to be identified.

Efforts were on to identify them, Dumbere added.

