NBA Conference Finals: Dallas Mavericks Beat Minnesota Timberwolves In Game 1 Thriller

Dallas Mavericks trailed 102-98 after Anthony Edwards’ 3-pointer with 3:37 remaining but scored the next eight points - five from Luka Doncic - before the Minnesota Timberwolves scored on a tip-in with 10.5 seconds to play

Daniel Gafford #21 of the Dallas Mavericks dunks the ball during the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game One of the Western Conference Finals at Target Center on May 22, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Luka Doncic scored 15 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter and Kyrie Irving added 30 points as the Dallas Mavericks edged the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-105 on the road in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Wednesday night. (More Basketball News)

Dallas trailed 102-98 after Anthony Edwards’ 3-pointer with 3:37 remaining but scored the next eight points - five from Doncic - before the Timberwolves scored on a tip-in with 10.5 seconds to play.

Game 2 is Friday night in Minnesota.

Jaden McDaniels had his third straight 20-plus point game with 24 points for Minnesota and Edwards, who went scoreless in the third quarter, had 19 on 6-of-16 shooting with 11 rebounds and eight assists. Karl-Anthony Towns needed a late burst to get to 16 points and finished 6 for 20 from the field.

The Timberwolves hit 18 3-pointers to just six for the Mavericks but were outscored 62-38 in the paint and sank just 11 of 18 from the free throw line.

P.J. Washington hit a huge 3 during Dallas’ late deciding run and finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. Irving effectively sealed the win with a pair of free throws with seven seconds left. 

