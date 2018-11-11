Delhi-NCR Witness Dense Blanket Of Fog As Air Quality Still In ‘Very Poor’ Category

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday witnessed 'very poor' air quality with the minimum temperature recorded at 12.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the Met office said.

"The sky will be clear with shallow fog in the early part of the day," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The air-quality across the NCR was very poor, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Delhi: Checking continue at borders entry points for the third day as the entry of Heavy & Medium goods vehicles (except essential commodities) into Delhi is banned till 12th November, in view of pollution. #Visuals from Badarpur border pic.twitter.com/mF4hOgNK03 — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2018

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 87 per cent. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.



Saturday's maximum temperature settled at 28.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius, two notches below the average.

The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) said stubble burning in neighbouring states on Thursday was the "largest-ever recorded" for this year with 2,100 fire counts, which might lead to a further deterioration of the already "severe" air quality of the national capital.

Over one lakh children under five years of age died in India in 2016 due to exposure to toxic air, as per a WHO report. The study noted that about 98 per cent of children in the same age group in low and middle-income countries were exposed to air pollution.



(With inputs from IANS)





