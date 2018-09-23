Days Before General Assembly Meet, Trump Says UN Has 'Not Lived Up' To Its Potential

United States President Donald Trump in his preview message ahead of the United Nations General Assembly said that the United Nations as a body has "tremendous potential", but has "not lived up to that potential" reported The Hill.

In a video message posted on Twitter, Trump said that he looked forward to attending the UNGA in New York, stating that he would deliver a speech and that the country will participate in meetings.

"It's always been surprising to me that more things aren't resolved because you have all these countries getting together in one location, but it doesn't seem to get there," he said. "I think it will," as reported by The Hill.

Trump is scheduled to address the General Assembly official opening on Tuesday.

According to The Hill, on Wednesday Trump will then lead a Security Council meeting concentrating on Iran and broader efforts to limit nuclear proliferation, according to US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley.

Trump is also expected to meet with leaders from South Korea, Egypt, France, Israel, Japan and the United Kingdom between Tuesday and Thursday.

