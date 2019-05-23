Cricket World Cup 2019: Brett Lee Picks Jasprit Bumrah As One Of Three Top Quicks

India, one of the favourites to win the Cricket World Cup 2019, will rely heavily on the brilliance of pacer Jasprit Bumrah as they chase a third title. The right-arm pacer has impressed one and all with his ability to take wickets with both new and old balls.

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee, impressed with the Indian pacer's skills, said that Bumrah will be one of the top three pacers who are likely to shine during the upcoming World Cup in England and Wales, beginning May 30.

"What a wonderful bowler," said Lee of Bumrah, who has taken 85 wickets in 49 one-day internationals.

"He's got a good record, wonderful yorker, good pace," added the Australian, a member of the 2003 World Cup winning side.

Besides Bumrah, Lee picked his Aussies compatriots Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummings as the other two fast bowlers who will do well at the quadrennial tournament.

"You'd have to stick with Mitchell Starc," Lee told cricket.com.au.

Starc, a left-armer, had suffered a chest injury last February and is nearing peak fitness.

"He's still got that quality. When that pace is up he's hard to go past," Lee said of Starc, who was the 2015 Player of the Tournament for his 22 wickets at 10 runs apiece.

Heaping praise on Cummins, Lee said, "Pat Cummins: pace, accuracy, variations. He can do it all."

In six matches this year, Cummins has taken 17 wickets at just 14.29.

India will take on defending champions Australia on June 9 at The Oval, London.

