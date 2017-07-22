The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
23 July 2017 Last Updated at 7:53 pm National

Congress to Re-Nominate Ahmed Patel for Gujarat Rajya Sabha Seat

Outlook Web Bureau
Congress to Re-Nominate Ahmed Patel for Gujarat Rajya Sabha Seat
File Photo

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who is also the political secretary to party president Sonia Gandhi, is all set to be re-nominated as the party's candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election from Gujarat, party sources said.

Top Congress sources said the re-nomination of Patel, 67, was approved by party vice-president Rahul Gandhi at a meeting with senior leaders of the state unit here yesterday.

Those who were present at the meeting, including Congress general secretary in-charge of Gujarat Ashok Gehlot and state party chief Bharatsinh Solanki, endorsed Patel's name for the seat falling vacant on August 18.

If re-elected, Patel would become a member of the Upper House of Parliament for the fifth time.

The Congress leadership is confident of his victory, despite the recent exit of Gujarat strongman Shankarsinh Vaghela from the party.

Sources said the leaders discussed the consequences of Vaghela's exit on the party's prospects in the Gujarat Rajya Sabha biennial poll and the upcoming assembly elections.

There was wide consensus in the meeting that the Congress would manage to retain its lone Rajya Sabha seat from the state, where the terms of three members -- BJP's Smriti Irani and Dilipbhai Pandya, and Patel -- is expiring on August 18.

Congress has 57 MLAs in the 162-seat Gujarat assembly and needs 47 for its candidate to win the RS seat. Congress also has the support of two NCP and one JD(U) legislator in Gujarat and feels it can retain the seat, even if Vaghela walks away with some MLAs.

The last date for filing of nominations for 10 Rajya Sabha vacancies from Gujarat, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh is July 28. The process of nominations began on July 21 for the August 8 election.

Patel's first term in the Rajya Sabha began in 1993. 

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Ahmed Patel Gujarat New Delhi Congress National Reportage
Next Story : Nearly 50% Of UP Police Personnel Use .303 Rifles Declared 'Obsolete' 20 Years Ago: CAG
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters