Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Agriculture

Coming Soon…Grow That Vaccine Yourself!

Researchers say a single plant would produce enough mRNA to vaccinate a single person. Scientists are testing with spinach and lettuce now.

Coming Soon…Grow That Vaccine Yourself!

Trending

Coming Soon…Grow That Vaccine Yourself!
outlookindia.com
2021-09-22T21:59:34+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 22 Sep 2021, Updated: 22 Sep 2021 9:59 pm

Can you grow that COVID-19 vaccine in your kitchen garden? Yes, the day may be nigh! University of California (UC) Riverside scientists are studying whether they can turn edible plants like lettuce into mRNA “vaccine factories”.

With this, “the future of vaccines may look more like eating a salad than getting a shot in the arm”, says an article on the UC website.

“Messenger RNA or mRNA technology, used in COVID-19 vaccines, works by teaching our cells to recognize and protect us against infectious diseases,” it explained.

Writing in news-medical.net, Angela Betsaida B. Laguipo had also observed: “Over the past decades, scientists explored plant molecular farming as a way to produce recombinant proteins for pharmaceutical and biotechnological applications. The effort has focused on producing vaccine candidates against viral diseases, including those caused by enveloped viruses.”

She had mentioned a review published in the journal ‘Vaccines’ (Producing Vaccines against Enveloped Viruses in Plants: Making the Impossible, Difficult, by Hadrien Peyret and others). The study “explored the history and current status of plant-produced vaccine candidates against enveloped viruses, focusing on virus-like particles (VLPs), which mimic authentic viral structures without containing infectious genetic material,” she wrote.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

Most vaccines must be kept cold (sometimes well below freezing point) to maintain stability during transport and storage. But if the UC Riverside project is successful, plant-based mRNA vaccines — which can be eaten — could overcome this challenge with the ability to be stored at room temperature.

The UC Riverside project has received a $500,000 grant from the National Science Foundation. Its goals are threefold: showing that DNA containing the mRNA vaccines can be successfully delivered into the part of plant cells where it will replicate, demonstrating the plants can produce enough mRNA to rival a traditional shot, and finally, determining the right dosage.

Grow in your garden

Recently, an article by By Jules Bernstein, UC Riverside, quoted Juan Pablo Giraldo, an associate professor at the University’s Department of Botany and Plant Sciences, who is leading the research being done in collaboration with scientists from UC San Diego and Carnegie Mellon University.

“Ideally, a single plant would produce enough mRNA to vaccinate a single person,” said Giraldo.

“We are testing this approach with spinach and lettuce and have long-term goals of people growing it in their own gardens,” added the professor. “Farmers could also eventually grow entire fields of it,” he stated.

According to the article, the key to making this work are chloroplasts — small organs in plant cells that convert sunlight into energy the plant can use.

“They’re tiny, solar-powered factories that produce sugar and other molecules which allow the plant to grow,” Giraldo was quoted. “They’re also an untapped source for making desirable molecules,” he added.

In the past, according to the article, Giraldo has shown that it is possible for chloroplasts to express genes that aren’t naturally part of the plant. He and his colleagues did this by sending foreign genetic material into plant cells inside a protective casing. Determining the optimal properties of these casings for delivery into plant cells is a specialty of Giraldo’s laboratory.

Giraldo has teamed up with Nicole Steinmetz, a UC San Diego professor of nanoengineering, to utilise nanotechnologies engineered by the latter’s team that will deliver genetic material to the chloroplasts.

"Our idea is to repurpose naturally occurring nanoparticles, namely plant viruses, for gene delivery to plants," Steinmetz was quoted. "Some engineering goes into this to make the nanoparticles go to the chloroplasts and also to render them non-infectious toward the plants,” she was quoted in Bernstein’s article.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Outlook Krishi Technology Agriculture
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Agriculture

How Your Plants Recognise And Respond To Microbe Invasion

How Your Plants Recognise And Respond To Microbe Invasion

‘Fruit And Vegetables: Opportunities And Challenges For Small-Scale Sustainable Farming’

Call For Integrated Aroma Dairy Entrepreneurship For J&K Farmers

‘Greenhouse Farming Should Be Well-Planned Business’

Helping Uttarakhand Farmers Scale New Heights

New Techniques To Turn Poultry Feather & Animal Hair To Fertiliser

Vertical Farming World Congress From Monday: This Is How You Can Join Online

New Technologies & Modernisation Of Agriculture Sector

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kartik Tyagi Scripts Incredible IPL Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings

Kartik Tyagi Scripts Incredible IPL Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

Fire In Brazil's Cerrado

Fire In Brazil's Cerrado

More from Agriculture

Domestic Tractor Sales in Aug 2021 Down 17%

Domestic Tractor Sales in Aug 2021 Down 17%

From Fishing To Fish Farming: Future of Fish

From Fishing To Fish Farming: Future of Fish

Cementing A Platform For Farmers’ Growth

Cementing A Platform For Farmers’ Growth

Pastoralists, Original Livestock Keepers Of Civilisation, Pushed To Margins

Pastoralists, Original Livestock Keepers Of Civilisation, Pushed To Margins

Read More from Outlook

Covid Deaths: Centre Announces Rs 50,000 Compensation To Kin Of Those Killed By Virus

Covid Deaths: Centre Announces Rs 50,000 Compensation To Kin Of Those Killed By Virus

Ex-gratia assistance will be given to the kin of those who died of the virus due to involvement in COVID-19 relief operations.

'Rahul, Priyanka Inexperienced': Amarinder Singh Says He Will Pit 'Strong' Candidate Against Sidhu

'Rahul, Priyanka Inexperienced': Amarinder Singh Says He Will Pit 'Strong' Candidate Against Sidhu

Outlook Web Desk / Experts believe the swindlers have taken control of the entire system and they are doing so without any fear. They suspect one can get 99.5% only if one gets the question paper in advance.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacer T Natarajan Tests COVID-19 Positive

Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacer T Natarajan Tests COVID-19 Positive

Outlook Web Bureau / The IPL, however, said that 'tonight's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead.'

India Ranks Third Among Most Polluted Asian Countries

India Ranks Third Among Most Polluted Asian Countries

Outlook Bureau / India last revised its air pollution standards in 2009, which have been more relaxed in comparison to WHO's prescribed guidelines and other Asian countries.

Advertisement