19 April 2018 Last Updated at 2:17 pm National Cocaine In Condoms

Cocaine From Brazil Being Smuggled In Delhi Via Condoms

Outlook Web Bureau
Condoms filled with liquid cocaine have been seized and three foreigners arrested as the NCB claimed to have busted an international drugs smuggling racket, officials said today.

They said two Brazilians and a Nigerian have been arrested by the agency from a guest house in the Paharganj area of central Delhi on April 16 as part of an intelligence-based operation of the anti-narcotics agency.

About 2.6 kgs of liquid cocaine, a party drug, was found concealed in condoms and kept in tin boxes by the two people from Brazil and they were supposed to hand it over to a Nigerian man here, they said.

The three persons have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they said.

"The trafficking of liquid cocaine concealed in food stuff from South American countries to India is a new modus operandi being adopted by African syndicates to deceive the drug law enforcement officers," Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal Director Madho Singh said.

