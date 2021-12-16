Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Bill likely on increasing legal marriage age of women from 18 to 21 years: Sources

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday had cleared a proposal to bring in uniformity in the marriageable age of men and women, sources said on Thursday.

Bill likely on increasing legal marriage age of women from 18 to 21 years: Sources
Minimum age of marriage for women to be increased to 21 years.

Trending

Bill likely on increasing legal marriage age of women from 18 to 21 years: Sources
outlookindia.com
2021-12-16T14:33:58+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 16 Dec 2021, Updated: 16 Dec 2021 2:33 pm

The government has decided to raise the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years, bringing it at par with that of men.

The government is likely to bring a bill in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament to amend the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, they said. The proposed bill may also seek to make consequential changes to various personal laws relating to marriage of various communities to ensure a uniform marriage age, the sources said.

 As of now, the legal age of women to get married is 18 while that for men is 21 years.

The decision came a year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the government was deliberating on what should be the minimum age for marriage of women. The decision is based on the recommendation of a four-member task force led by former Samata Party chief Jaya Jaitly.

Speaking about the recommendation, Jaitly said there were two main reasons that were focussed on. "If we talk about gender equity and gender empowerment in every field, then we can't leave marriage out because this is a very odd message that girl can be fit to be married at 18 that cuts away her opportunity to go to college and the man has the opportunity to prepare himself for life and earning up to 21. But these days when girls are capable of doing so much and the main reason why they are married off is because they are not an income earning member of the family but why do we allow them that feeling," she told PTI.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

"We should give them an opportunity to earn and be equal to a man and she can't become equal at 18 when man has 21 years to do that. Secondly, we took opinions from lots of people but the main people who were most attentive were stakeholders themselves. We conducted assessment calls with young people - universities, colleges and in rural areas where they are still at school or getting out of school and the unanimous opinion of stakeholders was the marriageable age to be 22 or 23. Across all religions everyone had the same opinion which was a very heartening thing," she said.

Jaitly said the task force submitted its recommendations to the PMO, Women and Child Development Ministry and NITI Aayog last December.

The other members in the panel include Dr V K Paul, member (health) Niti Aayog, secretaries of higher education, school education, health, women and child development, legislative department apart from academicians Najma Akhtar, Vasudha Kamat and Dipti Shah.

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Jaya Jaitly New Delhi Marriage Child Marriage Parliament
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Nagaland Firing: No Christmas Buntings, No Stars In Oting

Nagaland Firing: No Christmas Buntings, No Stars In Oting

Haiti Tragedy: 75 Killed After Gasoline Truck Explosion Engulfs Homes And Cars

Haiti Tragedy: 75 Killed After Gasoline Truck Explosion Engulfs Homes And Cars

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir: Historical Saint Lukas Church Of Great Game Era To Reopen This Christmas

Kashmir: Historical Saint Lukas Church Of Great Game Era To Reopen This Christmas

Naseer Ganai / Saint Lukas Church was constructed in 1896, on the premises of the Chest Disease Hospital in Dalgate area of Srinagar. It was abandoned for five decades.

Only 15% Crypto Investors In India Are Women, Situation No Different Globally

Only 15% Crypto Investors In India Are Women, Situation No Different Globally

Harsh Kumar / Women investors in India are gradually taking to cryptocurrencies but the number is considerably low as high volatility is a big deterrent for investors who prefer stability.

Ashes, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Australia Dominate Final Session

Ashes, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Australia Dominate Final Session

Koushik Paul / Australia have never lost a pink-ball Test and England look for redemption after losing the first Test in Brisbane. Get here live cricket scores of AUS v ENG second Test.

Where Comedy Is Not A Relief, But A Constant Build-Up Of Tension

Where Comedy Is Not A Relief, But A Constant Build-Up Of Tension

Kushal Poddar / Stand-up comedians, ‘two-nation theory’ and other stories that failed to tickle our funny bones

Advertisement