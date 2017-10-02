The Website
02 October 2017 Last Updated at 6:03 pm National News Analysis

BHU VC Goes On Indefinite Leave Citing Personal Reasons

Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo: PTI Photos
outlookindia.com
Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Vice Chancellor Girish Chandra Tripathi, under the spotlight for his handling of student protests last month, on Monday proceeded on leave, citing personal reasons, university officials said.

Tripathi, who was scheduled to retire on November 30, has gone on "indefinite leave", BHU officials said.

The development comes amid indications from top HRD ministry sources that the central government was upset with the manner in which he handled the entire episode, including a protest by women students following an incident of alleged harassment.

University administration called the police to the campus. A number of students were injured in the police lathi- charge.

Tripathi had claimed he would resign if asked to go on leave.

Calls and messages to Tripathi did not elicit any response.

The ministry has already started the routine process of shortlisting Tripathi's successor.

BHU is one of the country's 43 central universities.

PTI

Varanasi Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Students Protests

