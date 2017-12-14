The Website
14 December 2017 Last Updated at 5:30 pm National News Analysis

Avalanche Warning Issued For Some Districts In Himachal Pradesh, Jammu And Kashmir

Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo
A medium danger avalanche warning was issued today for some avalanche prone districts of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

City-based Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) issued a medium danger avalanche warning valid for the next 24 hours starting at 5 PM today.

The warning exists for avalanche prone slopes in Ganderbal, Bandipore and Kargil districts of Jammu and Kashmir, and for Himachal Pradesh the areas include Lahaul and Spiti, as per an advisory by the SASE.

"People are advised not to venture in avalanche prone slopes/areas during the warning period," it said.

Many places in Jammu and Kashmir have been witnessing fresh snowfall since yesterday.

Gulmarg, Haddan Taj, Neelam-II, Pharkian, Drass, among other places in Jammu and Kashmir received snowfall of 5 cm, 2 cm, 10 cm, 6 cm and 10 cm, respectively.

PTI

Outlook Web Bureau

