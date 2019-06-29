Honda Cars Set To Get A Price Hike From July 2019

Higher raw material costs and more stringent safety norms are the reasons for this price hike.

Honda is the second carmaker to announce this price hike after Mahindra.

New safety norms mandate driver airbags, rear parking sensors, high speed alert and seatbelt reminders for all cars.

Price hike is expected to range between Rs 10,000-20,000 depending on the model.

Further details to be revealed before July.

If you’ve been looking to buy a Honda soon, you might need to shell out a little more from your wallet as the carmaker is likely to increase prices for its entire product range from 1st July 2019. This is to offset the effects of the price hike of raw materials as well as compliance to new safety regulations that will come into effect from 1st July 2019. This price hike from Honda follows Mahindra’s own announcement of a price hike from 1st July as well on all its models.

According to the new safety norms, all four-wheelers have to feature driver airbags, high speed alert, rear parking sensors and seatbelt reminders as mandatory. The Japanese carmaker had recently updated the City with safety features like speed alert and seatbelt reminders but without a price hike.

Honda’s current Indian lineup includes the Brio, Amaze, Jazz hatchback, WR-V, BR-V and CR-V SUVs and City, Civic and Accord sedans. The prices of these cars currently fall in the range between Rs 4.73 lakh and Rs 43.21 lakh, ex-showroom. The prices are expected to increase by Rs 10,000-20,000 depending on the model.

Recently, Honda launched the Amaze Ace Edition to celebrate the 1 lakh sales milestone of its compact sedan. Honda also plans to introduce the HR-V in India in the near future. The new SUV will compete with the likes of the Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier and Hyundai Tucson. Another future vehicle from the Japanese carmaker is the next-gen Honda City, which was spied testing in Thailand and is expected to hit Indian shores next year.

Source: zigwheels.com