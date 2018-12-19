Cars In Demand: Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze Top Segment Sales In November 2018

With a sales figure of 21,307 units, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire sees a 20 per cent jump in demand in the span of a month

Honda Amaze retains second spot with a figure of 4,854 units. Witness 12 per cent drop in sales

Hyundai Xcent manages to outsell the refreshed Tigor yet again

Tata Zest sales pick up; close to 400 units behind the Ford Aspire. VW Ameo continues to languish with a sales figure of just over 500 units

The Maruti Dzire continues to dominate the sub-4 metre sedan segment with an astonishing difference between it and the rest of its rivals in terms of sales figures. Although most of the Dzire’s rivals are either all-new cars or have just received updates, the Maruit continues to be king of the segment with a sales figure of over 20,000 units! In fact, the second best selling car in its segment, the Honda Amaze, could find less than one-fourth the number of buyers the Dzire found in November.

The Dzire’s way ahead of the curve while the Amaze is nestled at the second spot with little threat from the Xcent, which clocked half as many sales as the Honda. Although the Xcent and the Tata Tigor were neck and neck in October, with a difference of just 216 units in favor of the Hyundai, that gap increased to 339 units in November.

One of the most powerful cars in the segment, the Ford Aspire, received a facelift in October. And this reflected in its numbers as well. However, its charm seems to have faded in just a month, with sales falling by 937 units (37.18 per cent) in the following month. The tailenders continued to be the usual suspects - the Tata Zest and the Volkswagen Ameo.

Market Share

While it’s still a monumental task to stand up to the Maruti Dzire, the Honda Amaze managed to more than double its market share this year. The Ford Aspire and the Zest saw a marginal hike of 1.33 and .56 per cent over the previous year. In a nutshell, the Dzire might have lost some market share but remains the undisputed king of the crowded segment.

Sales Trends Of Last 6 Months

Takeaways

Maruti Dzire poised to lead

With the current state of affairs, do not expect any change in the status quo. The Maruti will continue leading the pack while the Amaze should retain the second spot followed by the Xcent and the Tigor. As for the Ford, it might trade some blows with the Tata. Since there’s no update planned in the foreseeable future for the Zest and the Ameo, both the cars are expected to retain their spot at the bottom of the table.

Source: cardekho.com