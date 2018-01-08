The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
08 January 2018 Last Updated at 4:16 pm National

Are We Living In Banana Republic? Asks BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha After FIR Against Tribune Journalist

Outlook Web Bureau
Are We Living In Banana Republic? Asks BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha After FIR Against Tribune Journalist
File Photo
Are We Living In Banana Republic? Asks BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha After FIR Against Tribune Journalist
outlookindia.com
2018-01-08T16:27:42+0530

BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha has come out strongly against the FIR filed against the Tribune journalist who unearthed the alleged Aadhar data breach.

Sinha tweeted, “A journalist is hauled up for reporting alleged truth about malfunctioning & misuse of Aadhar. Are we living in a Banana Republic?”

 The actor-turned politician, who has been critical of the Central government led by his own party, said, “What kind of "justice" is this? Is there only politics of vendetta? Even public is being victimised for coming out honestly for society & the nation.”

Advertisement opens in new window

He also congratulated the Editors' Guild of India “for strongly taking up this matter & going deep into this.”

“Hope wish and pray that genuine authorities in the Govt. and the respected SC in particular will take notice & come out with swift corrective measures. Satyamevajayate! Jai Hind!” he tweeted.

The UIDAI had registered an FIR against The Tribune newspaper and its reporter, Rachna Khaira, for a report published earlier this week that revealed that details of Aadhaar is easily accessible, that too just by paying Rs 500.

Advertisement opens in new window

After protests over the FIR, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today said that the “FIR is against unknown”.He said the “government is fully committed to freedom of press as well as to maintaining security and sanctity of Aadhaar for India’s development”. I’ve suggested UIDAI to request Tribune and its journalists to give all assistance to police in investigation real offenders”.

However, many on the social media argue that the minister’s statement is misleading as the FIR has named the journalist.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Shatrughan Sinha New Delhi Aadhar - Unique Identity (UID) Card BJP National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'Padmavat' Gets Release Date, To Clash With PadMan On January 25
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters