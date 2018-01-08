Are We Living In Banana Republic? Asks BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha After FIR Against Tribune Journalist

BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha has come out strongly against the FIR filed against the Tribune journalist who unearthed the alleged Aadhar data breach.

Sinha tweeted, “A journalist is hauled up for reporting alleged truth about malfunctioning & misuse of Aadhar. Are we living in a Banana Republic?”

The actor-turned politician, who has been critical of the Central government led by his own party, said, “What kind of "justice" is this? Is there only politics of vendetta? Even public is being victimised for coming out honestly for society & the nation.”

He also congratulated the Editors' Guild of India “for strongly taking up this matter & going deep into this.”

“Hope wish and pray that genuine authorities in the Govt. and the respected SC in particular will take notice & come out with swift corrective measures. Satyamevajayate! Jai Hind!” he tweeted.

The UIDAI had registered an FIR against The Tribune newspaper and its reporter, Rachna Khaira, for a report published earlier this week that revealed that details of Aadhaar is easily accessible, that too just by paying Rs 500.

After protests over the FIR, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the “FIR is against unknown”.He said the “government is fully committed to freedom of press as well as to maintaining security and sanctity of Aadhaar for India’s development”. I’ve suggested UIDAI to request Tribune and its journalists to give all assistance to police in investigation real offenders”.

However, many on the social media argue that the minister’s statement is misleading as the FIR has named the journalist.