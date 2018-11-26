Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao And Azad Dresses Up As Asterix Characters For A Party

Aamir Khan likes to play dress up even when, he is not in movies. Aamir surprised his fans with yet another glimpse of his fun side. And this time, his wife and son Azad, were also a part of this shenanigan. Taking to Twitter, the actor posted three images of the family dressed up as characters from the well-known French comic, Asterix.

Aamir is seen dressed as Obelix, complete with blown-up white and blue striped pants and the horned helmet. His son Azad is seen as the titular character Asterix with his black shirt, red pants and a helmet with white wings. Aamir’s wife, Kiran Rao is dressed as druid Getafix, in her white outfit, red cape and moon-shaped dagger. Aamir also has their little dog in his arms who is supposedly playing the role of Asterix’s dog, Dogmati.

Here are some more images of the fun party: