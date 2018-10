An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale struck the Indonesian island of Sumba on Tuesday.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said that the quake occurred at 12:10 (local time) and struck at a depth of about 10.6 km.

5.9-magnitude quake hits off Indonesian island of Sumba: USGS pic.twitter.com/vQZF1oH3jo — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2018

No casualty or damage has been reported as yet.

More information is awaited.

(ANI)