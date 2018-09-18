﻿
Home »  Website »  Automobiles »  2018 Hyundai Santro To Launch On October 23

2018 Hyundai Santro To Launch On October 23

The all-new Santro will be powered by a petrol engine and will be the first Hyundai to get an AMT

18 September 2018
2018 Hyundai Santro To Launch On October 23
2018 Hyundai Santro To Launch On October 23
outlookindia.com
2018-09-18T12:06:31+0530

The much anticipated Hyundai AH2 hatchback, which is expected to reboot the ‘Santro’ nameplate in India, will be launched on 23 October, 2018. The new hatchback will be powered by a petrol engine with an optional, indigenously-developed 5-speed AMT (automated-manual transmission), which will be a first for a Hyundai.

Pictured: Official AH2 Sketch

Hyundai has been running a naming contest called ‘Naamkaran’ for the AH2 (codename) hatchback and the final name is set to be revealed next month, closer to its launch. However, the majority of the votes have been in favour of the ‘Santro’, so there’s a fair chance that the upcoming Hyundai hatchback will revive the name of the carmaker’s popular hatchback which was discontinued in 2015.

Like the original Santro, which was Hyundai’s first ever car for the Indian market, its spiritual successor will also feature tall boy design. A tallboy design makes getting in and out of the cabin much easier when compared to a relatively low-set vehicle. The upcoming hatchback is likely to be based on Hyundai’s latest Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 design philosophy as one of the test mules that was spied earlier hinted the presence of the carmaker’s latest evolution of the ‘cascading’ grille up front. 

The AH2 is expected to be feature-rich like its siblings such as the Grand i10 and the Elite i20. Its equipment list is likely to boast of a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rearview camera, electronically adjustable and foldable outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), among others. While the previous Santro Xing was offered with anti-lock brakes (ABS), the upcoming model is expected to come with standard dual-front airbags along with ABS with EBD (electronic brakeforce distribution) to conform with upcoming safety norms set to be implemented in the country. 

The new Santro is expected to be priced from around Rs 3.5 lakh and is set to up against hatchbacks like the Tata Tiago, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio and the upcoming WagonR.

Source: cardekho.com

READ MORE IN:
Automobiles Cars Hyundai Santro Hyundai Grand i10 Hyundai Elite i20 Tata Tiago Maruti Suzuki Celerio WagonR Automobiles

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Nun Rape Case: Accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal Moves Kerala HC For Anticipatory Bail
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters