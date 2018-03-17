The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
17 March 2018 Last Updated at 12:29 pm National

11 Convicted In Jharkhand, First Conviction In Beef Lynching Cases

Outlook Web Bureau
11 Convicted In Jharkhand, First Conviction In Beef Lynching Cases
File-Representative Image
11 Convicted In Jharkhand, First Conviction In Beef Lynching Cases
outlookindia.com
2018-03-17T13:51:50+0530

A fast track court in Ramgarh, Jharkhand, has convicted 11 people for lynching a meat trader in June last year.

This is the first conviction in beef lynching cases in the country, according to reports.

Judge Om Prakash found the 11 people guilty under various sections of the IPC, including 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapons) and 149 (unlawful assembly).

The quantum of punishment would be pronounced on March 21.

A group of people had lynched Alimuddin Ansari, 40, in Bazaar Tand locality of Ramgarh town on June 29, 2017, on the suspicion that he was carrying beef in his car. Forensic tests later confirmed that the meat he was carrying was beef.

The sale of beef is banned in the state.

Additional Public Prosecutor S K Sukla said there were 12 accused and one of them is a minor.

The prosecution has moved the Juvenile Justice Board with a prayer that the minor be treated as an adult in the case, Sukla said.

The chargesheet against the accused was filed in the case on September 17.

Phone call records had revealed that one of the accused followed Ansari for about two hours on June 29, informed two others about the victim's location, before intercepting him at Bazaar Tand. The mob had also torched the vehicle of the victim.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Jharkhand Beef/Cows etc National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Maharashtra: Music Teacher Gets Three-Year Jail For Molesting Minor Girl
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters