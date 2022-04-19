After a two-year-long sabbatical, summer vacations are back in action, and how! It's time to treat your taste buds with a burst of flavours without worrying about making your meals. Summers are all about mangoes, and juicy fruits including watermelon, muskmelon, kokum, and so on. The khatta meetha treats and salads are all here to refresh you. Poco Loco Tapas and Bar, the Spanish-Mexican restaurant in Khar has launched its Summer Special menu to battle out the scorching heat.

Kick-start your meal with their Twin Mango Salad, a mix of raw and Alphonso mangoes, crunchy Iceberg, Chilli Lemon dressing; if you’re someone who loves experimenting with soups, you could follow it up with Mango Gazpacho, a cold fruity soup with a hint of coriander roots and celery salt.

Swear by your fruit salads? You're in for a healthy surprise, courtesy of the Summer Special Fruits Salad that consists of Muskmelon, Indian Gooseberry, Watermelon, Alphonso Mango, and Kiwi. Corn On The Cob, Baked Potato with Chipotle Butter & Pico de Gallo, Corn and Jalapeno Croquettes with lemon aioli, Stuffed Chicken Roll (with three types of mushrooms, wilted spinach, and garlic parmesan mayo) are some other Hors d'Oeuvres on the menu.

Make way for kokum in an altogether new avatar - as a sauce.

Relish some melt-in-the-mouth Crab Tortellinis with a dash of kokum sauce. Give the otherwise heavy Pork Belly a touch of the tropicals with the Pineapple Habanero Sauce. Love yourself some fish? The Pan-seared Mackerel served with sauteed French Beans, Yellow Squash, and Pumpkin with Mango emulsion will be a treat to your taste buds.

Add juicy interruptions to your summer meals and pair these delectable dishes with Poco Loco’s extensive range of cocktails. Give a molecular gastronomical twist to your outing and enjoy it without any guilt.

The Information

What: Summer Special Menu

Where: Poco Loco Tapas and Bar, Khar

When: Ongoing

Call: + 91 93241 91366

Website: https://pocolocotapasandbar.com/