Mixology Tips From The Best In Trade 

Who doesn’t love an innovative cocktail every now and then? But what goes behind that innovative cocktail is months of brainstorming and hours of practice. Mixology is a craft that is practised by many, but mastered by only a few. And we got in touch with some of these masters (read Indian winners at Asia’s 50 Best Bars) and got them to share some industry insights, along with a few pro tips that will help you ace your cocktail game. Here is what they said:

Yangdup Lama, Sidecar

The man behind Sidecar, Yangdup Lama

One of the foremost beverage professionals, Lama’s career spans over two decades and he is best known for his relentless efforts in shaping the spirits and cocktail culture in India as a trainer, ambassador, and mentor.

For those starting out in the industry, he says, “No short cuts please. This is an interesting field and the journey will be full of discoveries both at a professional and personal level. Hence, I would suggest everyone who is looking to make a career in this field to be patient and take one step at a time. Make a good strong foundation and you could conquer the moon.”

As for one pro tip, he says, “Ice can make or break a drink.”

Yangdup’s favourite drink to unwind: A well made Manhattan cocktail served straight up

Pankaj Balachandran and Arijit Bose, Bar Tesouro

Arijit and Pankaj, second and first from the right, respectively

Pankaj has been a hospitality professional and been in the trade for over a decade now. A trained sommelier and a craft mixologist who has been instrumental in changing the beverage industry in the country, Balanchandran latest project, Bar Tesouro, ranked 4th on the list of Asia’s best 50 bars list.

Talking about industry insights, he says, “Behind all the glamour and fun, it is hard work at the end of the day that makes a person tick and survive and most importantly succeed in the bar and beverage industry. Even after 12 years in this industry and working with brands and setting up top quality bars, I still don’t shy away from wiping, glassing and washing shakers.”

Arijit on the other hand comes with an experience of nearly 20 years, including a stint with the highly regarded cocktail bar 28 Hong Kong Street in Singapore. Not only this, Bose has also bartended at Tomorrowland in Belgium.

For those taking the first steps in the industry, he says, “Don’t look for more money, but look for the right mentors and environment where you will flourish. Sometimes this might seem like a luxury and the opportunities don’t seem to be there. In that case, use your situation as a stepping stone or a catapult to take you where you want to be.”

To sum it up in a sentence, he says, “Find a good mentor, learn the skills, be patient with the aspiration for success, network well and ace the excel sheet.”

Pankaj’s favourite drink to unwind: A simple, yet perfect Negroni

Arijit’s favourite drink to unwind: Asahi Beer or Japan The Best

Sarath Nair, Copitas

Sarath Nair, spinning his magic at Copitas

Currently acing the position of a bar manager at Copitas, Sarath started his journey with a childhood dream of becoming a chef. However, he soon discovered his true calling behind the bar.

Sharing his insights for those starting out, he says, “The secret to the trade is an open one - consistency. Go all out and be creative, but never forget to be consistent.”

Nair’s favourite drink to unwind: A well made Negroni