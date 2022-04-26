While he might spend most of his time on a pitch, cricketer Ajinkya Rahane ensures to regularly take some time off to explore the globe. Hailing from Ahmednagar in maharashtra, Rahane started his athletic journey at a tender age, and since then there has been no looking back. Although his work takes him places, he prefers the quaint hamlets suggested by the locals. We caught up with him recently and uncovered all his travel secrets. Excerpts below:

Has being in the sport turned you into a traveller?

Being a sportsman and getting a chance to play in various countries has indeed acclimatised me to travel. It has also given me an opportunity to interact with people who introduce me to a variety of places which are not easily found. For example, someone in Australia or England would tell me about some quaint place near their hometown which I should visit, and it turns out to be a wonderful journey which you can do in between the matches.

What's your favourite part about travelling?

Travel opens me up to new experiences, gives me an outside view on cultures and lifestyles, all of which takes me out of the ambit of my own perspective and forces me to consider how others see the world.

The diversity that we witness fills us with wonder regarding the immense diversity of life on earth. And most importantly, home feels more precious every time I return from my travels, since I miss it dearly whenever I stay away.

A sunset in Switzerland Shutterstock

One particular destination on your bucket list for 2022?

I would really like to visit Switzerland sometime soon. I have always been fascinated by its scenic beauty and the mesmerising weather that the place is blessed with.

How have your travels changed post the pandemic?

Well of course travel has changed a lot post the pandemic. Covid tests before and after flights, minimum quarantine after reaching certain places, bio bubbles all have entered our travel life. We have been lucky that the administrators managed to continue cricket even in the difficult pandemic phase.

Who is your favourite travel partner and why?

Definitely, my wife. We like to do trips to unwind and take time off from the routines. Any trip taken with her is a trip worth remembering!

Rahane with his wife Radhika

Three things we will always find in your travel bag?

A portable charger, sunscreen, and my headphones.

Any advice for young players looking to make it to the field?

Focus on skill is important but also spend time on bettering your mindset. Don’t miss your workouts, eat healthy, and sleep on time. And focus on what you can control.

