Sports

WI Vs ENG, 5th T20I: Match Abandoned Due To Rain In St Lucia; England Take Series Win

England sealed a 3-1 win on Monday (November 18, 2024) in their T20I series against West Indies when the fifth and final match was abandoned after five overs because of rain. West Indies reached 44-0 at the end of the fifth over after losing the toss when torrential rain began to fall. Evin Lewis was 29 not out and Shai Hope on 14. With no hope of the rain abating and the outfield already soaked, the umpires made the decision to call off play about 6:15 p.m. local time with no result. England won the first three matches of the series by eight wickets, seven wickets and three wickets respectively. West Indies won the fourth match on Saturday by five wickets in a record run chase.

ENG vs WI 5th T20I
WI Vs ENG 5th T20I Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Ground staff move the covers as rain delays the fifth T20 cricket match between West Indies and England at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

WI Vs ENG 5th T20I
ENG vs WI 5th T20I Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
Ground staff move the covers as rain delays the fifth T20 cricket match between West Indies and England at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

England vs West Indies 5th T20I
West Indies vs England 5th T20I Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
Grounds staff display the covers as rain delays the the fifth T20 cricket match between West Indies and England at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia

West Indies vs England 5th T20I
England vs West Indies 5th T20I Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
England's players walk off the field as rain delays the fifth T20 cricket match against West Indies at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

England vs West Indies
West Indies vs England Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
England's bowler Jofra Archer checks the pitch next to captain Jos Buttler at the start of the fifth T20 cricket match against West Indies at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

West Indies vs England
England vs West Indies Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
West Indies' Shai Hope plays a shot from the bowling of England's Jofra Archer during the fifth T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

ENG vs WI
WI vs ENG Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
West Indies' Evin Lewis plays a shot for six runs against England during the fifth T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

WI vs ENG
ENG vs WI Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
England's Jamie Overton bowls against West Indies during the fifth T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

