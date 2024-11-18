Ground staff move the covers as rain delays the fifth T20 cricket match between West Indies and England at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.
Grounds staff display the covers as rain delays the the fifth T20 cricket match between West Indies and England at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia
England's players walk off the field as rain delays the fifth T20 cricket match against West Indies at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.
England's bowler Jofra Archer checks the pitch next to captain Jos Buttler at the start of the fifth T20 cricket match against West Indies at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.
West Indies' Shai Hope plays a shot from the bowling of England's Jofra Archer during the fifth T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.
West Indies' Evin Lewis plays a shot for six runs against England during the fifth T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.
England's Jamie Overton bowls against West Indies during the fifth T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.