Tennis

Italian Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Crushes Casper Ruud To Reach Semifinals

Jannik Sinner crushed Casper Ruud 6-0, 6-1 in the ATP Italian Open 2025 quarter-finals on Thursday night in Rome. With this win, he extended his streak to 11 straight wins against Top 10 players without losing a set. He’s now won 24 consecutive sets against the elite, beating Bjorn Borg’s 1978 record and closing in on John McEnroe’s 1984 mark. Ruud struggled badly, winning just 32% of his service points--the worst of his career. Sinner’s performance rating of 9.62 was the highest of the 2024 season. Next, the Italian will face Tommy Paul in the semi-finals.