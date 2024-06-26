Football

NED Vs AUT, UEFA Euro 2024: Leopold Querfeld Believes Austria Can Beat Anyone After Dutch Win

Austria midfielder Leopold Querfeld is confident his side can beat anyone at Euro 2024 after reaching the knockout stages in Germany

Leopold Querfeld is confident Austria can beat anyone heading into the last-16 of Euro 2024
info_icon

Austria midfielder Leopold Querfeld is confident his side can beat anyone at Euro 2024 after reaching the knockout stages in Germany. (More Football News)

Querfeld, who represented his nation twice before the start of the tournament, made his European Championship debut in Austria's win over the Netherlands on Tuesday. 

The defender played 26 minutes as Ralf Rangnick's side finished top of Group D following France's 1-1 draw with Poland. 

"It's by no means something that can be taken for granted, but it's definitely something we thought we could do," Querfeld said. 

"The evening after the game was extremely nice. We brought friends and family to the hotel, were able to spend a cozy evening together and had a really nice time," 

Austria will watch this evening's action with interest to discover who their opponents will be at the Leipzig Stadium next Tuesday. 

Rangnick's side will face the runners-up of Group F, with Turkiye, Czechia and Georgia all in with a shout of progressing to the knockout stages on Matchday 3. 

But given their performances in the tournament so far, Querfeld is confident that Austria can reach the quarter-finals for the first time in their history. 

"No matter what opponent we get, they will have a very difficult time against us," he said. 

