Shoaib Bashir Takes Five As England Demolish West Indies On Day 4 To Seal Series - In Pics

Shoaib Bashir's off-spin was too hot to handle for the West Indian batters on Day 4 of the second Test match as England won by a massive 241-run margin. With the win, England also take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Before Bashir destroyed West Indian batting, Joe Root and Harry Brook both put up centuries to help England set a huge target of 385. Ollie Pope was named the Player Of The Match for his century and half-century in the two innings.

England's Shoaib Bashir Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

England's Shoaib Bashir, left, celebrates after dismissing after West Indies Jason Holder during day four of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.

England vs West Indies
England vs West Indies Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

England players celebrate the dismissal of West Indies Kirk McKenzie by England's Shoaib Bashir during day four of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.

West Indies vs England
West Indies vs England Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

West Indies Mikyle Louis reacts after being dismissed by England's Chris Woakes during day four of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.

ENG vs WI
ENG vs WI Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

West Indies players walk back to the pavilion at the end of England's second innings during day four of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.

Britain Cricket England West Indies
Britain Cricket England West Indies Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

England's Joe Root walks back after losing his wicket to West Indies Jason Holder during day four of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.

Britain Cricket West Indies England
Britain Cricket West Indies England Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

England's Joe Root, right, is acknowledged by West Indies Kavem Hodge, left, as he walks back after losing his wicket to West Indies Jason Holder during day four of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.

West Indies Jayden Seales
West Indies Jayden Seales Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

West Indies Jayden Seales, right, gestures while England's Joe Root dives to avoid a run out during day four of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.

Englands Joe Root
England's Joe Root Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

England's Joe Root celebrates after scoring a century during day four of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.

Englands Harry Brook
England's Harry Brook Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

England's Harry Brook acknowledges spectators after being dismissed by West Indies Jayden Seales during day four of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.

Harry Brook
Harry Brook Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

England's Harry Brook plays a shot during day four of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.

