Shoaib Bashir Takes Five As England Demolish West Indies On Day 4 To Seal Series - In Pics

Shoaib Bashir's off-spin was too hot to handle for the West Indian batters on Day 4 of the second Test match as England won by a massive 241-run margin. With the win, England also take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Before Bashir destroyed West Indian batting, Joe Root and Harry Brook both put up centuries to help England set a huge target of 385. Ollie Pope was named the Player Of The Match for his century and half-century in the two innings.