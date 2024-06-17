Cricket

Fastest T20 Century: Estonia's Sahil Chauhan Breaks Chris Gayle's Record - Check Stats

Sahil Chauhan also made it to the top of the table for most sixes in a men's T20I innings

Estonia's Sahil Chauhan just scored the fastest T20I ton! He mustered 144 not out off just 41 balls helping Estonia chase 192 vs Cyprus. Photo: X/@EuropeanCricket
Estonia batter Sahil Chauhan smashed the quickest T20 century (in 27 balls) and struck most number of sixes (18) in the format in an international game against hosts Cyprus in Episkopi on Monday. (More Cricket News)

Chauhan broke Jan-Nicol Loftie Eaton's record for the fastest T20I hundred, which came off 33 balls and lasted less than four months.

It was also the fastest century in all T20s, eclipsing Chris Gayle's 30-ball innings in IPL 2013.

Chauhan also made it to the top of the table for most sixes in a men's T20I innings.

Two matches were scheduled on the opening day of the six-match bilateral series with Estonia winning both.

After being dismissed for a first-ball duck in the first game, in which Estonia chased down Cyprus' 195 for 7 in the last over, Chauhan showed his hitting prowess in the next match.

Batting first, Cyprus scored 191 for 7.

Estonia had a terrible start, with both the openers departing inside eight balls with just nine runs on the board.

But then came in Chauhan, who was in his elements and used his long handle from the word go to dismantle Cyprus' bowling attack.

He scored his runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 351.21.

