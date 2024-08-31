Cricket

England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2: Atkinson Stars As ENG On Track For Series Sweep - In Pics

Gus Atkinson scored his maiden Test century to take England to a first innings total of 427. After that the English bowlers had a brilliant outing as Sri Lanka were skittled for just 196. For Sri Lanka, Asitha Fernando picked up a fifer and Kamindu Mendis continued his fine form scoring another half-century. At Stumps, England were 25 for one with a lead of 256 runs.