England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2: Atkinson Stars As ENG On Track For Series Sweep - In Pics

Gus Atkinson scored his maiden Test century to take England to a first innings total of 427. After that the English bowlers had a brilliant outing as Sri Lanka were skittled for just 196. For Sri Lanka, Asitha Fernando picked up a fifer and Kamindu Mendis continued his fine form scoring another half-century. At Stumps, England were 25 for one with a lead of 256 runs.

England's Ollie Pope, second left, celebrates with teammates after running out Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara during day two of the second Rothesay Men's Test cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's, London.

England's Ollie Pope, second left, celebrates with teammates after running out Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara during day two of the second Rothesay Men's Test cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's, London.

2/10
England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2: Englands Olly Stone bowls to Sri Lankas Kamindu Mendis
England's Olly Stone bowls to Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis during day two of the second Rothesay Men's Test cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's, London.

England's Olly Stone bowls to Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis during day two of the second Rothesay Men's Test cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's, London.

3/10
England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2: Englands Chris Woakes, second left, celebrates the wicket of Sri Lankas Milan Rathnayake
England's Chris Woakes, second left, celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Milan Rathnayake during day two of the second Rothesay Men's Test cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's, London.

England's Chris Woakes, second left, celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Milan Rathnayake during day two of the second Rothesay Men's Test cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's, London.

4/10
England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2: Englands Gus Atkinson celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lankas Dinesh Chandimal
England's Gus Atkinson celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal during day two of the second Rothesay Men's Test cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's, London.

England's Gus Atkinson celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal during day two of the second Rothesay Men's Test cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's, London.

5/10
England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2: Englands Olly Stone celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lankas Pathum Nissanka
England's Olly Stone celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka during day two of the second Rothesay Men's Test cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's, London.

England's Olly Stone celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka during day two of the second Rothesay Men's Test cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's, London.

6/10
England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2: Englands Olly Stone celebrates bowling out Sri Lankas Dimuth Karunaratne
England's Olly Stone celebrates bowling out Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne during day two of the second Rothesay Men's Test cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's, London.

England's Olly Stone celebrates bowling out Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne during day two of the second Rothesay Men's Test cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's, London.

7/10
England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2: Sri Lankas Pathum Nissanka plays a shot
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka bats during day two of the second Rothesay Men's Test cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's, London.

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka bats during day two of the second Rothesay Men's Test cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's, London.

8/10
England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2: Englands Chris Woakes bowls against Sri Lanka
England's Chris Woakes bowls during day two of the second Rothesay Men's Test cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's, London.

England's Chris Woakes bowls during day two of the second Rothesay Men's Test cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's, London.

9/10
England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2: Englands Gus Atkinson celebrates his century
England's Gus Atkinson celebrates his century during during day two of the second Rothesay Men's Test cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's, London.

England's Gus Atkinson celebrates his century during during day two of the second Rothesay Men's Test cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's, London.

10/10
England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2: Englands Gus Atkinson bats against Sri Lanka
England's Gus Atkinson bats during day two of the second Rothesay Men's Test cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's, London.

England's Gus Atkinson bats during day two of the second Rothesay Men's Test cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's, London.

