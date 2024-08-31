England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2: Atkinson Stars As ENG On Track For Series Sweep - In Pics

England's Ollie Pope, second left, celebrates with teammates after running out Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara during day two of the second Rothesay Men's Test cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's, London.
England's Olly Stone bowls to Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis during day two of the second Rothesay Men's Test cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's, London.
England's Chris Woakes, second left, celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Milan Rathnayake during day two of the second Rothesay Men's Test cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's, London.
England's Gus Atkinson celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal during day two of the second Rothesay Men's Test cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's, London.
England's Olly Stone celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka during day two of the second Rothesay Men's Test cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's, London.
England's Olly Stone celebrates bowling out Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne during day two of the second Rothesay Men's Test cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's, London.
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka bats during day two of the second Rothesay Men's Test cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's, London.
England's Chris Woakes bowls during day two of the second Rothesay Men's Test cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's, London.
England's Gus Atkinson celebrates his century during during day two of the second Rothesay Men's Test cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's, London.
England's Gus Atkinson bats during day two of the second Rothesay Men's Test cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's, London.