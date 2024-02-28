Afghanistan Vs Ireland, Only Test, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Live Streaming Details of Ireland vs Afghanistan One-Off Test 2024:

The Ireland vs Afghanistan One-Off Test 2024 can be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no broadcast of the matches on any TV channel in India.

When the only Test between Ireland and Afghanistan will start?

The only Test between Ireland and Afghanistan will start on 28 February at 11 am IST in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium.