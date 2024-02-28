Cricket

Afghanistan Vs Ireland, Only Test, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Afghanistan will face Ireland for the only Test match starting on 28 February in Abu Dhabi. Here's the live streaming, squads and other details of the AFG Vs IRE Test match

Outlook Sports Desk
February 27, 2024

February 27, 2024

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi and Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie posing with the one-off Test match trophy. Photo: X/ @ACBofficials
Afghanistan are set to host Ireland for the all-format bilateral series starting with a one-off Test match on 28 February at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The United Arab Emirates is hosting Afghanistan's home matches for the series. (More Cricket News)

The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghanistan team have veteran batter Rahmat Shah in the squad. The young opening duo of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran will also feature in the Test match.

Ireland's slipper Andrew Balbirnie will lead the side in the traditional format after passing on the white-ball captaincy to Paul Stirling a long time back. Ireland's leading run-scorer in Test cricket Lorcan Tucker is also included in the squad. The young faces of Curtis Campher, Harry Tector and Craig Young will try to prove their mettle.

Head-to-head record in Test cricket

Ireland and Afghanistan have faced each other only one time before in the traditional format and that was four years ago in March 2019. Afghanistan won that match by seven wickets in Dehradun.

Total Matches played - 1

Afghanistan won - 1

Ireland won - 0

Draw/Tie - 0

Ireland vs Afghanistan Test Squads:

Ireland: Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Matthew Foster, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Theo van Woerkom, Craig Young

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Ikram Alikhail (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Noor Ali Zadran, Abdul Malik, Baheer Shah, Nasir Jamal, Karim Janat, Khalil Gurbaz, Zahir Khan, Zia Ur Rehman Akbar, Nijat Masoud, Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai and Naveed Zadran.

Live Streaming Details of Ireland vs Afghanistan One-Off Test 2024:

The Ireland vs Afghanistan One-Off Test 2024 can be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no broadcast of the matches on any TV channel in India.

When the only Test between Ireland and Afghanistan will start?

The only Test between Ireland and Afghanistan will start on 28 February at 11 am IST in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

