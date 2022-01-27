Charanjit Singh, Captain Of India's 1964 Olympics Gold Medal-Winning Team, Dies

Hockey legend Charanjit Singh breathed his last on Thursday at his home in Una, Himachal Pradesh. Charanjit, India’s 1964 Tokyo Olympics gold medal-winning hockey team captain, passed away after suffering cardiac arrest following age-related complications. (More Hockey News)

The legendary player, who is survived by two sons and one daughter, was a charismatic half-back during his playing days. He had been a two-time Olympian, winning a silver medal with the team in 1960 Olympics in Rome and a gold medal in 1964 Tokyo Olympics that too after beating Pakistan in the final of the event.

Besides this, Charanjit was also a part of the Indian team that won silver at the 1962 Asian Games.

The hockey legend was paralysed since the past five years after suffering a stroke back then.

"Dad was paralysed after suffering a stroke five years back. He used to walk with a stick but since the last couple of months, his health deteriorated and this morning he left us," VP Singh, son of Charanjit, said as quoted by PTI.

"His last rites will be performed today after my sister reaches Una from Delhi," he added.

Meanwhile, mourning the demise of the legendary half-back, Hockey India president Gyanendro Ningombam said, "It is a sad day for the hockey fraternity. Even in his old age, he would light up every time there were conversations about hockey and he could accurately recall every great moment he was part of India's golden days of hockey.”

Gyanendro Ningombam lauded the skills of the former India captain and his off-the-field humility.

“He was a legendary half-back who inspired an entire generation of players. He was a very cool-headed Captain and he will forever be remembered for his incredible skills on the field and for his humility off the field. On behalf of Hockey India, I expressed my deepest condolences to his family," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)