General Elections 2024: A Watershed Event?

So, for BJP, its chief rival remains the grand old party, Congress. It’s very safe to deduce that except for U.P., BJP’s performance will be strongly linked to how much Congress can/cannot improve its performance.

Some of the highlights of the intensity with which Congress is waging the fight are as below –

Number of seats fought by Congress as compared to last elections has come down by 22%

Congress’ strike rate (seats won/total seats fought) in last election was 12%

In two states of Category 1, BJP has already won 1 seat each, unopposed – Surat and Indore So, we did a simulation, where we assumed –

Its zero-sum game between BJP and Congress, i.e. Congress gain of seats is equivalent to BJP’s loss of seats and vice versa.

In other states where BJP’s downside is very limited (23 seats in total), there is status quo and BJP neither loss not gains any seats.

Simulation: