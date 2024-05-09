Dr. Kiran Bedi Inaugurates Kiran Bedi Hall And Embraces Role As Emeritus Professor Of Law At Woxsen University

Expressing her appreciation towards Woxsen University, Dr. Kiran Bedi, India’s first woman IPS officer and Former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry stated, “I firmly uphold the TEA mantra of Trust, Empowerment, and Accountability, envisioning Woxsen's ascent to becoming India's leading private university. It's a profound honour to accept the role of Emeritus Professor at Woxsen University's School of Law. I am dedicated to nurturing compassionate and responsible leaders within this esteemed institution. The inauguration of the Kiran Bedi Hall inspires me even more to come back to the university and continue to do experiential teaching. I urge fellow Indians to prioritize Woxsen over Western institutions, catalysing our nation's progress. My discussions with Woxsen’s Founder and Chancellor, Mr. Praveen Pula, have enlightened me about the institution's rich history and his visionary mission, which assures me that we will fulfil this vision soon. Now is the opportune moment for Indians to magnify their societal contributions, aligning personal endeavours with the collective greater good.”