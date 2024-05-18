The Domino Effect: How ED Investigations Open Floodgate For Tax Investigations

In case of overlapping of offences falling within the jurisdiction of more than one investigative agency, a situation may arise when a person who is already arrested by one agency for a violation or allegation of an offence, can further be arrested by another agency for an offence falling under the jurisdiction of that other agency. Hence, it is possible in some instances that one person can be arrested by more than one investigative agency for violation of overlapping offences falling within the jurisdiction of these agencies. For instance, recently the Delhi High Court has remanded BRS leader K. Kavitha to the custody of CBI for her alleged involvement in a corruption case related to an alleged Delhi liquor policy scam. She was earlier arrested by ED for alleged money laundering in the excise policy scam and hence, was already in judicial custody when CBI arrested her.