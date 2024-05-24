Acharya Prashant's Video Sparks BJP-Congress Showdown

Acharya Prashant, a prominent wisdom teacher and national bestselling author, has recently ignited a significant debate with his remarks on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In an interview at IIT Delhi, he urged voters to remain vigilant against politicians who divert attention with minor issues to gain power. According to Acharya Prashant, these leaders sidestep crucial discussions on topics such as climate change, labelling them as deceivers and vote merchants. The interview video has rapidly gained traction on social media, shared and retweeted by both the Congress (INC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on their official X handles. Acharya Prashant, an alumnus of IIT-D and IIM-A, and a former civil services officer, was recently featured on the cover of Entrepreneur India and commands an impressive following of over 46 million subscribers on YouTube. In recognition of his work on animal welfare, PETA honoured him with the Most Influential Vegan of the Year Award.
Acharya Prashant, an advocate of intelligent spirituality, posits that no nation can progress without a spiritual foundation. During his interview at IIT Delhi, conducted by an NDTV reporter, he responded to a question about the Lok Sabha elections, triggering a nationwide debate. He pointed out that India, with its youthful demographic, must adopt a forward-looking stance. He criticized political leaders for neglecting vital issues such as climate change and environmental degradation, instead focusing on trivial matters to win elections.
Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Acharya Prashant noted that the earth has experienced five major extinctions due to rising temperatures and warned that a sixth extinction, driven by elevated carbon dioxide levels, is already underway. This year alone, over fifty countries have witnessed alarming signs of this impending catastrophe: historically fire-resistant forests are burning, deserts are experiencing floods, and severe storms are becoming more frequent. He emphasized the necessity for climate change to become a prominent topic of discussion and a concern for every conscious citizen. Acharya Prashant called for a shift in values and an internal revolution to ensure these pressing issues receive the attention they deserve.
Lead by Acharya Prashant, PrashantAdvait Foundation is spearheading efforts to raise awareness and drive change, a responsibility that media, educational institutions, and governments have largely overlooked. The Foundation has reached millions, fostering awareness and transformation, but significant work remains. Acharya Prashant urged young voters to critically evaluate election manifestos and support leaders who tackle important issues. He defined a true leader as one who guides the populace, not one who deceives with empty promises. The interview video continues to trend on social media, with both Congress and BJP tweeting it from their X handles, garnering thousands of retweets.
The widespread circulation of the video underscores the public's increasing interest in substantive political discourse and the demand for leaders who prioritize essential issues such as climate change and societal well-being.
