Acharya Prashant's Video Sparks BJP-Congress Showdown

Acharya Prashant, a prominent wisdom teacher and national bestselling author, has recently ignited a significant debate with his remarks on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In an interview at IIT Delhi, he urged voters to remain vigilant against politicians who divert attention with minor issues to gain power. According to Acharya Prashant, these leaders sidestep crucial discussions on topics such as climate change, labelling them as deceivers and vote merchants. The interview video has rapidly gained traction on social media, shared and retweeted by both the Congress (INC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on their official X handles. Acharya Prashant, an alumnus of IIT-D and IIM-A, and a former civil services officer, was recently featured on the cover of Entrepreneur India and commands an impressive following of over 46 million subscribers on YouTube. In recognition of his work on animal welfare, PETA honoured him with the Most Influential Vegan of the Year Award.