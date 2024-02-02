RTP: 95.01% RTP

Paylines: 243

Provider: iSoftBet

Deposit Bonus: Up to $1,000

Where to Play: Royal Panda

If you’re constantly on the move, Golden Buffalo is sized appropriately for your smartphone. As one of the leading mobile providers in Canada, iBetSoft promises immersive graphics and lag-free spinning sessions on iOS & Android.

243 paylines, frequent scatter symbols, and free spins bonus rounds make this game super exciting. You can get up to 20 free spins per round and take home 3,125x your stake.

10. Reel of Riches - Available at Ruby Fortune ($750 First Deposit Bonus)

RTP: 96.45% RTP

Paylines: 20

Provider: Rabcat

Deposit Bonus: Up to $750

Where to Play: Ruby Fortune

Reel of Riches lives up to its name with a 96.45% RTP and 2,400x winning multiplier. If you’re a sucker for Indiana-Jones-style gameplay, Rabcat hits this nail on the head with great sound effects and immersive animations.

The middle reel is what you’ll want to watch closely because it awards the Reel of Riches feature at random. You’ll get three consecutive spins to make the most of their fully stacked

Wild Reel and their base game can deliver 50x wins.

How We Rate the Best Online Slots Canada

We set out to find the best online slots in Canada. And we did! Largely thanks to our true and tested ranking criteria that focus on the most important aspects a slots site should offer.

Let’s have a closer look at our ranking methodology.

Variety of Slots Games

We tried to find real money online casinos that feature a rich library of slot games to keep you entertained. The added option to try out free slots online in demo mode is another aspect we considered.

RTP (Return To Player)

When ranking top Canadian slot sites, we focused on several significant components, with RTP rates coming first. Each slot game we included in our list promises the players a highly competitive RTP.

Paylines

Paylines refer to a winning lineup of slot symbols, and we prioritized slot machines that give you more opportunities to win real money. Although a few of our top-rated progressives only feature 10 or 25 paylines, we gave priority to slots with thousands of winning combinations.

Volatility

A slot’s volatility refers to how often it distributes wins. Low-volatility slots promise smaller but more frequent wins. High-volatility slots deliver bigger (but rather infrequent) wins. Our team gave an equal amount of consideration to both low and high-volatility CA online slots.

Max Payout

Not every CA player is on the hunt for massive wins, but Canada’s best online slots blend huge winning multipliers with low betting minimums. Our experts prioritized progressive jackpot slots with accessible spin limits, and we factored bonus rounds + free spins into the final equation.

Graphics

Virtual slots have come a long way since the early days of gambling online, and we prioritized machines with best-in-class graphics from top software providers. Nothing beats spinning your favourite reels in person, but our top picks come close with immersive animations & gameplay.

Slots Game Bonuses

Bonuses and promotional offers can significantly boost your gaming capital and winning potential. We've therefore highlighted Canadian casinos that provide creative and generous bonuses, ensuring that players can maximize their winning potential.

Where to Play Real Money Slots Online – Best Slot Sites Canada

1Red : Best overall

Bodog : 700+ slot games

Neospin : $10,000 welcome package

Jackpot City : C$30+ in combined jackpots

PlayOJO: No-wager bonuses

Casinonic: High-RTP slots

Spin Casino: Best slots variety

Sun Vegas: Best for high-volatility slots

Royal Panda: Top pick for mobile

Ruby Fortune: Best slot themes

1. 1Red – Best Online Slots Site in Canada Overall

4,000+ online slots and tables

200% up to $30,450 welcome bonus

Claim up to 100 free spins

Exclusive 1Red jackpots

Having launched in 2022, 1Red is a new Canadian online casino and holds a license from the Curacao Gaming Authority. They’ve quickly skyrocketed to the top of the charts (and our hearts) with excellent bonuses, the best online casino games, and top-notch animations.

Their special 1Red Jackpots reach C$114.34 for smaller bets, C$1,105.26 for medium-sized spins, and C$4,482.68 for the luckiest Canadian players.

If you'd rather opt for a generous offer that's guaranteed, 1Red offers new users a 200% up to $30,450 welcome package with 100 spins.

2. Bodog – Top Canadian Slots Site With 700+ Slot Games

700+ CA online slots

100% bonus up to $600

50 free spins available

Seven-figure jackpots

Coming up next on our list is Bodog, one of the best online casinos in Canada that has been offering competitive services to Canadian players for decades.

It offers users a wide range of real money casino games and an amazing sports betting section, which can ensure hours of fun and entertainment.

For new players, there’s a 100% welcome deposit bonus of up to $600 at Bodog – but there are many others available, so make sure to check out their promotions page.

There are many other amazing real money online casino games you can find here, which makes it a truly amazing Canadian online slot site for players of all different interests.

3. Neospin – Best Bonuses of All Canadian Online Slot Sites

Up to 20% cashback with every deposit

C$24,978,517 in total jackpots

Frequent online slot tournaments

$10,000 welcome package

Neospin stands out with its bonuses for new players, including an amazing $6,000 welcome package and up to 20% cashback on every deposit. It’s an excellent online casino in Canada overall!

Enter the promo code “NEO100” with your first qualifying deposit of C$45+. Neospin offers its new users a generous welcome package of up to $10,000. Canadian players will also receive 100 free spins with this welcome bonus.

After claiming a bonus with Neospin, you'll have access to many jackpot games and real money slots.

4. Jackpot City – Best Online Slot Site in Canada for Jackpots

500+ slots from 16+ providers

Eight-figure progressive jackpots

Welcome bonus of up to C$1,600

Beginner-friendly mobile interface

Jackpot City is popular among players because it has some of the best progressive slots in Canada. The site's biggest one can reach six figures, which is impressive, to say the least. As a slot player here, you’ll also enjoy the many generous bonuses.

For example, when you make a deposit, you can get up to C$1,600 in bonus funds.

This casino also has a loyalty program that you can take advantage of for exciting rewards. And when it comes to the slot library, we were quite impressed - the average RTP is around 96%.

There are 500+ slots from many of the top software providers with various themes. All of these games are available on the mobile app and browser.

In addition, this casino accepts a wide variety of popular payment methods and provides safe transactions, offering players a lot of flexibility in terms of banking.

5. PlayOJO – Top Canadian Slot Site for No-Wager Bonuses

50 no-wager free spins

Six-figure jackpots

2,000+ games from 31+ providers

No wagering requirements on any bonus

PlayOJO comes in hot with 2,000+ classic online slots, Megaways and progressive jackpots from 31+ software providers. Booming Games, Microgaming, Playtech, and Pragmatic are just a few of the biggest names you’ll see here.

Our experts counted 100+ five and six-figure progressives.

For new players, PlayOJO is giving away 50 free spins with no wagering requirements on the Thor: The Trials of Asgard slot game. To get these free spins, you will need to deposit C$10.

As we mentioned earlier, PlayOJO doesn’t impose any wagering requirements or withdrawal restrictions. You can request your casino winnings as soon as they hit your account balance. It’s easily one of the best casinos for online slot machines!

6. Casinonic – Best Site to Play Online Slots With High RTPs in Canada

High RTPs across the board

2,000+ slots from top software providers

Ten-tiered welcome bonus up to $5,000

Excellent graphics

This casino offers excellent cross-platform compatibility that gives players an immersive experience with soundtracks, animations, and character designs that bring the theme to life.

There are also several options for those who enjoy retro games as well as those with a modern design.

With games from companies like BetSoft, NetEnt, Microgaming, and many others, you can rest assured that the slots you play are fair and safe. In addition, some of the games that Casinonic chooses to add to its library have an RTP of 98%.

7. Spin Casino – Best Variety of Online Real Money Slots in Canada

Over 500 high-quality online slots

Triple-tiered bonus up to $1,000

Mobile casino apps for iOS and Android

Upwards of $30 million in jackpot prizes

Spin Casino is best known for its extensive slots catalogue.

There are over 500 online slots available at Spin Casino in total, most of which come from providers like Microgaming and NetEnt. This slot site also boasts one of the biggest jackpot pools in the industry, with over $30M in jackpots ready to be won.

Spin Casino’s slots section has an average 97% RTP, which is above the industry standard.

What many players of the site enjoy is its compatibility with mobile devices. You can use your phone or tablet to play slots without having a decrease in playability. There is no lag no matter what device you play online slots on, and you can expect an enjoyable gaming experience.

8. Sun Vegas – Highest-Volatility Slots With Real Money in Canada

100% bonus up to C$300

Fee-free deposits and payouts

Play online slots to win free spins

300+ slots and mega-jackpots

Sun Vegas accepts safe and reliable payment options without charging any transaction fees. This casino may have a wide variety when it comes to banking. Our favourite slot title at Sun Vegas is Age of the Gods.

When it comes to bonuses, Sun Vegas does not disappoint - the welcome bonus here can go up to $300.

Make sure to take a closer look at their promotions page, which is being updated regularly - this way, you can be sure not to miss out on the latest opportunities. You can play a great variety of online slots Canada real money games here – so the fun never stops!

9. Royal Panda – Best Slots Site in Canada for Mobile

1,100+ mobile slots

100% bonus up to $1,000

Attractive website layout

Fantastic RTP percentages

Royal Panda offers players huge progressive jackpots rivalling the best real money online casinos in Canada. You can play slots at this casino from the app without sacrificing your gaming experience – as the mobile compatibility is amazing.

The layout of the website and app are both sleek and attractive, and simple to navigate. Our favourite title here is Golden Buffalo.

We were impressed with the amazing bonus section at Royal Panda. Once you sign up, you can score a 100% deposit match of up to $1,000.

10. Ruby Fortune – Best Canadian Online Slots Machines Themes

350+ real money online slots

100% welcome bonus up to $750

Exclusive titles from 25+ providers

Ruby Fortune has a slots game library of around 350 titles which have RTPs averaging at 96%. Even though this casino doesn’t have the most extensive catalogue, you can find great games from top developers.

Ruby Fortune mobile is also an option for those seeking the thrill of popular slots on the go.

How We Rate the Best Slots Sites Canada Has to Offer

Licensing

To ensure integrity and security, we only featured the best online casinos holding valid licenses from respected regulatory bodies. An active license guarantees a fair and reliable gaming environment for players.

Safety

Your safety is our top priority, and we only endorse Canadian online casinos with a stand-out reputation. We gave a higher ranking to the best online casinos with a proven track record. Rest assured, we did the heavy lifting, so you don’t have to.

Secure Banking Options

We gave a higher ranking to Canadian online casinos that indulge their players with secure payment options.

You can use cryptocurrency, numerous e-wallets, and all debit card brands to make deposits and receive payouts. Our team prioritized the best online casinos with the most flexible banking menus.

Payout Speed

Nobody likes waiting around for the money they’re owed, and our experts chose top online casinos with lightning-fast payouts. We also factored in processing fees when making our rankings.

Mobile Compatibility

You should be able to play online slots from anywhere you receive cellular service. That’s why our experts prioritized online casinos with excellent mobile compatibility. Furthermore, we gave

a higher ranking to online casinos with a downloadable app for iOS and Android smartphones.

Customer Support

Customer service can contribute greatly to a player's overall online casino experience. We've included casinos that offer responsive, efficient, and multichannel customer support, ensuring a worry-free gaming journey.

VIP Programs

After you’ve been playing online casino games for a while, many platforms begin offering VIP benefits.

To this end, we prioritized online casinos Canadian online casinos with VIP programs suitable for both high-rollers and low-stakes players.

Benefits & Drawbacks of Online Slots for Real Money

Below, we’ve discussed some of the benefits and drawbacks of playing online slots for real money.

Play From Anywhere: You can play online slots from anywhere, and the most popular reels are optimized for mobile gaming.

RTP Percentages: When you’re playing online slots, you can check each online slot game ahead of time. With a quick search on Google, you can find out the RTP of the slot game you want to play – and determine whether you should.

Big Winning Potential: The biggest allure of playing popular online slot games is the potential to win a big sum of money on the back of small stakes.

All Based On Your Luck: At the end of the day, online slots are entirely luck-based. They don’t require any prior skill or knowledge, and this puts them at a disadvantage compared to games like blackjack and poker (where you can research strategies).

What to Consider Before You Play Slots Online for Real Money in Canada

When deciding on the best online slots to play in Canada, certain aspects need personal consideration beyond our analytical approach. Let’s overview what you should consider when selecting the best Canadian online slot games for you.

Cash-out Options: Different casinos offer various cash-out options, each with its own benefits. Some might offer higher withdrawal limits, while others might allow instant cash-outs. Ensure the options suit your preference.

Payout Speed: Waiting for your winnings can be frustrating. It's crucial to opt for casinos that provide swift and hassle-free payouts to enhance your overall gaming experience.

Mobile Compatibility: Having access to your favourite popular slot games anytime, anywhere is very important.

User Experience: A well-designed, easy-to-navigate casino can significantly enhance your experience. Look for a platform that aligns with your preferences, be it in terms of themes, design, UI, the variety of banking options, or swift and secure transactions.

Types of Real Money Slot Machines Online in Canada

Classic Three-Reel Slots

Classic slot games harken back to the original online slot machines with three reels and a simple layout. They often feature classic symbols like fruits, sevens, and bars. Ideal for beginners, they provide straightforward play with fewer paylines and bonuses.

Five-Reel Video Slots

Video slots are the modern interpretation of casino slots, typically offering five reels and an abundance of paylines. These games are packed with exciting bonus features such as free spins, multipliers, and interactive mini-games, offering enhanced gameplay.

Progressive Online Slot Games

Progressive slots offer an escalating jackpot that increases each time the game is played, and the jackpot is not won. These casino slots can potentially offer exciting wins, making them a thrilling option for those chasing massive payouts.

3D Slot Machine Games

3D slots deliver a more immersive gaming experience by incorporating three-dimensional graphics. These casino slots usually come with multiple bonus rounds, intriguing storylines, and high-quality sound effects, providing an engaging, movie-like experience.

Mobile Slots

Mobile slots are specifically designed or optimized for smartphones and tablets. They allow players to enjoy their favourite slot games from anywhere without compromising on the graphics.

Video Slots Machine Games

As a general rule of thumb, video slots feature wild symbols that can trigger bonus rounds and massive multipliers. They offer more paylines than classic slots, but they often come with higher betting minimums than you’d expect. Video slot games are a fantastic option for immersive gameplay!

Penny Slots

As the name suggests, penny casino slots feature low betting minimums that are geared toward new players. You can win real money online while spending as little as $0.01 per spin, and numerous penny slots are getting with the times by featuring more paylines than the old “one-shot” deal.

Megaways Slots

Megaways slots can offer jackpot prizes in many cases. They also offer the highest chances of winning real money online with endless paylines and winning combinations. To be classified as a “Megaways” slot, a game must feature between 243 and 117,649 ways to win with every spin.

Quick Hit Slots

Quick Hit slots provide fast-paced action with frequent payouts and bonus rounds. Ideal for players seeking rapid play and instant rewards, these slot games often lead to thrilling, time-efficient gaming experiences.

Best Paying Real Money Slots in Canada – RTPs, Max Win & Volatility

We’ve briefly mentioned the details of each of the best online slots to play in Canada in our reviews above. In this section, we will take a closer look at each one.

1. Buffalo Trail

RTP : 96.14%

Max Payout : 5000x

Volatility : Medium

Min & Max Bet: $0.4 - $40

Buffalo Trail comes with a solid 96.14% RTP, a win potential up to 5,000x your bet, and medium volatility.

The medium volatility makes this slot suitable for all types of players, as you can expect fairly frequent wins that are bigger compared to low-volatility online slot games.

2. 777 Deluxe

RTP : 96.18%

Max Payout : $100k+ (progressive jackpot)

Volatility : High

Min & Max Bet: $0.20 - $100

Developed by Bovada Gaming, 777 Deluxe is an online slot that you can play exclusively at Bodog in Canada.

This online slot machine blends a retro fruity theme with a modern twist, set on a 5x3 reels and rows grid. Unlike Big Bass Splash, this game has a progressive jackpot attached to it, which can reach over a massive $100,000.

3. Aztec’s Legend

RTP : 95%

Max Payout : 1,075x

Volatility : Medium

Min & Max Bet: $0.10 - $20

Aztec’s Legend is a slot game developed by Zillion – it comes with a slightly lower RTP of 95%, for which it makes up with a solid 1,075x max win.

This online casino slot game features a different Jenga-style format, and you’ll need to reach the top of the tower to score a handsome prize.

4. Big Bass Splash

RTP : 96.71%

Max Payout : 5000x

Volatility : High

Min & Max Bet: $0.10 - $250

Developed by Pragmatic Play, Big Bass Splash is our top-rated slot game to play in Canada, set on a 5x3 grid with 10 paylines in total.

There is a free spins round that you can trigger in this game by landing 3 or more scatter symbols. The number of free spins that you get will depend on the number of scatters, with 20 being the most you can get for 5 scatters. During this round, the max win is 5000x your stake.

Wolf Gold

RTP : 96.01%

Max Payout : 5000x

Volatility : Medium

Min & Max Bet: $0.25 - $125

Wolf Gold is one of the most popular games by Pragmatic Play. It comes with a solid 96.01% RTP and a free spins bonus round that you can unlock when you land at least 3 Scatter symbols.

The minimum bet limit of $0.02 and a maximum of $125 make this game suitable for both low-stakes players and high-rollers alike.

Best Slots Machine Online Software Providers in Canada

Here are some of the best-known slot providers available right now:

Microgaming: This company has been a leading name for over two decades and has developed hundreds of innovative slots. The best online gambling sites in Canada offer games from this provider.

Playtech: This provider is another big name in the online casino industry. Most of the games it develops are mobile slot games, and it seems this company specializes in them.

NetEnt: Since 1996, this company has been producing high-quality slots. NetEnt is known for adding multiple bonus rounds to its games, making them a fan favourite.

Classic Canadian Online Slots versus Video Slots

Classic slots have three reels, fewer bonuses, and a simpler design, while video slots offer five reels, multiple paylines, and extra bonus features, such as free spins and mini-games.

Video slots often feature more elaborate themes, animations, and soundtracks compared to classic slots.

Both classic and video slots can be enjoyed by Canadian players at the best online slots sites in Canada, as featured in our review, providing diverse gaming experiences to suit all preferences.

Best Slots Online Canada - FAQ

What Makes Online Slots So Popular in Canada?

Many people enjoy playing slots because they are exciting. When you sit down to play slot games, it’s thrilling to have a chance to win incredible prizes. There are also multiple themes and variations to choose from, so players can find a wide array of exciting games.

Are Online Slots in Canada Rigged?

No, when you use well-established and licensed Canadian real money online casinos, you can rest assured that none of the online slots in Canada are rigged against you.

Popular Canadian online casino sites work with leading software companies to bring you the best online gambling experience, and this includes offering games with high RTPs and fair RNGs.

Are There Online Slots that Pay Real Money in Canada?

Yes, players can win money from playing slots online; it’s up to chance whether you win or not. Some progressive jackpot payouts can be for seven figures.

What Online Slots Pay Real Money?

You can find these fantastic slot machines with any of the best real money casinos in Canada. Other Canadian gambling sites make false promises, but our top picks are as real as it gets! And if you want the biggest wins, check out progressive slots.

What is RTP (Return to Player)?

RTP stands for return to player and is in the form of a percentage. The RTP determines how often a game pays out over a certain amount of spins.

So, if a slot game has an RTP of 98%, a player can expect to win $98 for every $100 spent on the game.

What Is a Random Number Generator (RNG)?

RNG is the software that comes up with a random number that determines a spin’s outcome. This tool also ensures that all Canadian slots are fair.

What’s a Progressive Jackpot?

A progressive jackpot is a slot machine with ever-increasing prize pools – every time someone spins for real money, the jackpot rises. It’s much like playing the lottery. Software providers build up massive jackpots by contributing a small percentage of each player’s wager to the prize pool.

Can I Play Online Slot Games for Free?

Yes, you can play online slots for free with all of the best online casinos listed in this guide. Most Canadian casinos feature “demo” versions of their most popular games, so you can get a taste of the action and controls before spending real money.

Best Real Money Online Slots Canada: Quick Comparison

Buffalo Trail at 1Red: Created by Gamebeat, Buffalo Trail is a popular progressive with massive win multipliers and a phenomenal 96.14% RTP. You can also play 4,000+ Canadian slots and jackpots at 1Red!

777 Deluxe at Bodog: A famous RealTime Gaming title offering users hours of fun and entertainment. With its exciting bonus round and amazing retro-style design, 777 Deluxe is easily distinguishable from other slot games we found.

Aztec’s Legend at Neospin: Produced by Zillion Games, Aztec’s Legend brings players to hidden Inca villages in search of long-forgotten treasures. This machine offers a 95% RTP and lets you wager up to $100 per spin. Get up to 20% cashback with each deposit!

How to Play Slots Online in Canada – A Step-By-Step Guide

Signing up for a new account at the best slots sites in Canada is quite easy. You can follow these few easy steps to sign up at our #1 pick, 1Red:

Step 1: Choose a Slot Site

Check out our list of the top online Canadian casinos

Pick your favourite site

Visit 1Red's website or choose another licensed online casino from our list

Click the Sign-Up button

Step 2: Create an Account

Enter your personal details

Choose a username and password

Read the site's terms and conditions

Tick the box to agree

Step 3: Verify Your Email

Check your email inbox for a verification link from 1Red

If you can’t find it, check your spam folder

Click on the link to complete the verification process

Step 4: Start Playing Online Slots

Navigate to the cashier section

Select your preferred deposit method

Deposit the amount you wish to play with

Browse through the slots section on 1Red's website

Select a game that catches your eye

Start playing and enjoy the thrill of online slots!

Player’s Tips & Strategies for Slots Games – How To Win in Slots

Before you get started with the best real money online casinos for slots in Canada, it’s a good idea to know what you’re in for. With that in mind, we’ve laid out practical and actionable tips to improve your chances of winning.

Check RTP Percentages: A slot machine’s RTP percentage dictates how much money it’s going to pay back over time. Experienced players swear by popular slots with an RTP of 95% or higher! Theoretically, a 95% RTP game returns C$95 for every C$100 spent.

Explore: If you’re not having luck with a particular slot, the last thing you want to do is keep blowing your cash. Instead, it’s a good idea to move around from game to game – this practice may put luck back on your side.

Start Low & Go Slow: High rollers may find more success with larger bets when they’re playing progressive jackpot slots, but it’s usually in your best interests to start low & go slow. This protects your bankroll and gives you more chances to win real money online!

Claim Deposit Bonuses: Even if you’re not running short on money to play, claiming a welcome bonus can put you ahead of the curve. You’ll receive free online casino credits that can be used to play real money games. In some cases, free spins can sweeten the deal even more.

Conclusion - What is the Best Online Slot Game to Win Real Money?

There are many online slots available for Canadians from many great casinos and software providers. After looking at the RTP of the games, user experience, slot bonuses, and the number of games available, we’ve determined Buffalo Trail at 1Red to be the best overall slot title.

Other Canadian online slots games that we listed in our article are very good, too, so make sure to take them into consideration before deciding which one to use.

Please always remember to always gamble responsibly and have fun.

DISCLAIMER: You probably don’t need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It’s worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins!

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-626-960-3500 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones. Remember all gambling sites and guides are18+ only.

Casino sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live.

Visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources: