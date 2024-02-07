Srinagar: Terrorists Kill Worker From Amritsar, 1 Other Non-Local Resident Injured, Says J&K Police

As per media reports, the deceased non-local resident of Amritsar has been identified as Amritpal Singh. According to the officials, Singh died on the spot.

The other non-local worker, identified as 25-year-old Rohit, sustained injuries in the incident as he was hit by the bullets in the abdomen. He is currently undergoing treatment at SMHS Hospital.

The police have taken cognisance of the incident and cordoned off the area to track down the assailants