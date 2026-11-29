Kerala student Raul John Aju, known as India’s ‘AI Kid’, met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the AI Journey 2026 conference in Moscow.
The Class 12 student founded AIRealm Technologies in 2024 and developed AI-powered projects, including ThinkCraft and RESQ AI.
Aju began experimenting with video editing at nine and developed his first robotics project, MeBot, at 12.
A childhood interest in video editing has taken Raul John Aju from making videos in his bathroom at nine to discussing artificial intelligence (AI) in education with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The teenager from Kerala made headlines after meeting Putin at the AI Journey 2026 conference in Moscow on November 26 and taking a selfie with the Russian leader. However, beyond the photograph, Aju has attracted attention for developing AI-powered tools, establishing a technology startup and conducting training programmes for students and professionals.
Popularly known as India's ‘AI Kid’, Aju is a Class 12 Commerce student at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, North Edappally, in Kochi. He founded AIRealm Technologies in 2024 and has worked on several AI-based projects, including an educational platform called ThinkCraft. His journey from experimenting with video editing as a child to building technology products has also taken him to international technology events, including the Moscow conference where he discussed the role of AI in education.
Who Is Raul John Aju, India's ‘AI Kid’?
Originally from Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, Aju is a young entrepreneur, AI developer and content creator whose interest in technology began when he was around nine years old.
In an Instagram post after meeting Putin, he recalled how his early experiments had developed into an experience he had never anticipated.
"From making my first video in a bathroom at 9 to taking a selfie with President Putin, never in my wildest dreams did I think life would take me here," he wrote.
His interest in technology developed after his father joined Adobe, giving him access to professional video-editing software. What began as an interest in creating videos eventually led him to explore artificial intelligence and develop technology-based projects.
At 12, Aju built MeBot, a robot, as part of a school science project. Designed to interact with people using his own voice, the project marked an early step in his exploration of robotics and AI.
Despite pursuing Commerce in school rather than a conventional computer science course, Aju continued working on technology projects. His experiments eventually developed into a business venture focused on AI-powered products and educational initiatives.
From Making Videos At Nine To Building AI Tools
Aju established AIRealm Technologies in August 2024, according to Business Standard. Through the company, he has worked on developing AI-based applications and tools intended for different uses, including education and access to information.
One of his prominent initiatives is ThinkCraft, an AI-powered learning platform that uses short video lessons to explain concepts in simple language. The platform aims to make learning more accessible through interactive and technology-assisted methods.
Speaking to The Telegraph India, Aju discussed how he had presented ThinkCraft during his interaction with Putin. The application was among the projects he spoke about while explaining how AI could be used to improve education.
His other projects include MeBot and RESQ AI, a legal-technology platform that provides users with legal information and guidance and connects them with appropriate legal professionals, according to The Economic Times.
Another initiative associated with his work is JustEase, an AI-based project developed in collaboration with the Kerala government to help people access information during emergencies. It is separate from RESQ AI, which focuses on legal information and guidance.
Aju's work also extends to AI education. Through ThinkCraft Academy and other training initiatives, he has conducted programmes for students and working professionals, introducing them to artificial intelligence and its applications.
According to The Telegraph India, his father, Aju Joseph, said that his son had taught around five lakh students about AI. It also reported that ThinkCraft had more than five lakh users.
What Did Raul John Aju Discuss With Vladimir Putin?
Aju's participation in the Moscow conference followed his appearance at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi. According to The Telegraph India, a Russian AI representative noticed him at the event, where he appeared on a panel as the ‘AI Kid of India’. He was subsequently invited to the AI Journey conference in Moscow.
Aju met Putin on November 26, during the AI Journey 2026 conference, which brought together researchers, technology professionals, entrepreneurs and young innovators to discuss developments in artificial intelligence.
Putin and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev interacted with young technology enthusiasts from India, Russia and Kazakhstan following the conference's plenary session.
During his conversation with Aju, Putin raised concerns about whether excessive dependence on AI could affect students' ability to think independently and develop their own understanding.
Aju responded by drawing a comparison with the use of calculators in mathematics classes. Speaking to The Telegraph India, he explained:
"I replied that schools in India do not allow calculators and that children should learn the basics first before trying their hands at AI."
He argued that students should first understand the fundamentals of a subject before using AI to perform tasks or find answers. He also discussed how artificial intelligence could make education more interactive through videos, games and personalised learning tools that help students understand difficult concepts.
At the end of their exchange, Putin connected Aju's work with India's domestic technology ambitions.
"Ultimately, your work helps realise PM Modi's 'Make in India' call, right? Because it helps young people find their own solutions and implement these solutions," Putin told him, as reported by ThePrint.
The interaction was shared by the Russian Embassy in India and Russian state-funded broadcaster RT, bringing further attention to the teenager's work.
How Did His Selfie With Vladimir Putin Go Viral?
Following their conversation, Aju asked Putin if he could take a selfie with him. The Russian President agreed, and Aju subsequently shared the photograph on Instagram. Videos of their interaction also circulated on social media.
In another Instagram post, Aju reflected on the experience and the people who had supported him throughout his journey.
"Meeting some incredible people at AI Journey (way smarter than me) made me realise how much more I have to learn," he wrote.
He also thanked his parents, friends and the conference organisers, adding: "More than anything I've achieved, I'm grateful for the person this journey has helped me become."
The visit also produced an unexpected incident during a sightseeing trip to the Kremlin. Speaking to The Telegraph India, Aju said that he and his parents encountered a long queue outside the Kremlin Palace. He showed the guards his photograph with Putin, after which, according to his account, they allowed his family to enter without waiting in the queue.
The photograph has introduced Aju to a wider audience, but his work in AI education and technology development provides a broader picture of his ambitions. His conversation with Putin also brought attention to a question facing schools and educators as AI tools become more widely available: how can students use the technology to improve learning without becoming dependent on it?
Reflecting on his Moscow visit, Aju said that meeting researchers and technology professionals had made him realise how much more he needed to learn. As he wrote on Instagram: "Still a curious kid, just with a few more stories to tell."