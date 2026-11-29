The Joint IDP Committee in Churachandpur postponed its proposed 48-hour total shutdown scheduled to start on November 30.
The committee deferred the protest after receiving a written invitation from Manipur's Chief Minister for detailed talks.
Over 20,000 non-camped displaced individuals in the district have been demanding official registration, financial aid, and rehabilitation benefits.
The "non-camped" internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Manipur's Churachandpur have deferred their proposed 48-hour "total shutdown" in the district.
Joint Internally Displaced Persons Committee (JIDPC), based in Churachandpur district, had called for the 48-hour shutdown from 6 am on November 30, demanding official registration and recognition of all non-camped IDPs, housing assistance for displaced families, employment opportunities, direct benefit transfer of financial assistance, and adequate compensation for destroyed and damaged properties.
In a statement issued on Saturday, the committee said the shutdown has been postponed "following a written invitation from the chief minister for a detailed discussion with the committee leader."
"In the interest of constructive dialogue and an amicable resolution of the issues raised, the committee has decided to defer the shutdown," it said.
The committee had previously said, "35,896 IDPs are currently in Churachandpur district, of which 15,000 are in relief camps, while the rest are managing themselves in rented accommodation, relatives' houses, or by other means.