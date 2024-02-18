Rape Survivor Accuses Magistrate Of Sexual Abuse In Tripura Court

The woman alleged that the incident of sexual abuse took place on February 16 when she went to the chamber of first class judicial magistrate, Kamalpur to get her statement recorded in connection with her rape.

In her complaint to the additional district and sessions judge, Kamalpur, the woman stated, "I went to the chamber of the first class judicial magistrate to get my statement recorded on February 16. When I was about to give my statement, the judge groped me. I rushed out of his chamber and informed the lawyers and my husband about the incident."