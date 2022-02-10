Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Primary Schools in West Bengal Could Be Reopened After A Few More Days : Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that primary schools in the state could be reopened after a few more days following a proper evaluation of the Covid-19 situation and  talks with school authorities.

Primary Schools in West Bengal Could Be Reopened After A Few More Days : Mamata
First semester students of undergraduate programs in West Bengal

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 7:02 pm

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that primary schools in the state could be reopened after a few more days following a proper evaluation of the Covid-19 situation and  talks with school authorities. Some caution should be exercised before reopening the primary schools since there are warnings of another variant of the coronavirus and students could be allowed to attend classes in a rotational manner. 

"Schools have been reopened. We have also started 'Paray Sikshalay" (learning centres in the neighbourhood) project.  We will wait for a few more days to reopen primary schools after reviewing the situation as we have heard that there is a new variant coming. We have to keep a tab on that," Banerjee said at a government programme here. "If that (variant) is not of concern, we can decide on opening the primary sections and allow 50 per cent students following the rotational method. We have to talk to the school authorities and decide," she said.  

Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee Wednesday said the lockdown has impeded the basic learning of students and schools in West Bengal should reopen as soon as possible in view of the present COVID situation. The economist, who heads the Global Advisory Committee formed by the West Bengal government to combat the coronavirus situation, also underscored the need to curtail the curriculum once the classes resume at the junior level and help children make up for the lost time. The Mamata Banerjee government has launched the 'Paray Sikshalay' programme, which is open air sessions for students from pre-primary level upto class seven in every locality from February 7. It is aimed at honing the vocabulary and numerical skills of  students, besides story telling, rhymes, song and dance as well as classes in different subjects. Observing the standard operating procedures and temperature check of everyone present at these programmes are mandatory, officials said. 

Tags

National National West Bengal Schools Reopening Mamata Bannerjee
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

37.33 Lakh Smart Electricity Meters Installed In Country So Far: R K Singh

37.33 Lakh Smart Electricity Meters Installed In Country So Far: R K Singh

Telangana's Downward Trend Continues, Reports 767 New Coronavirus Cases

MP: Cop Caught Taking Rs 25,000 Bribe In Jabalpur

10 New Schools Of Specialised Excellence To Be Operational In Delhi From The Academic Year 2022-23

Covid: 547 New Cases, Seven More Deaths In J&K

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Police and forensics team investigating the scene of violence as they stand in front of a burnt vehicle in Tikonia, Lakhimpur Kheri, in October.

A Look Back At Lakhimpur Kheri Violence As Accused Ashish Mishra Gets Bail

Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar

Happy Anniversary: Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Moments To Remember

Visitors flock to Gruga park in Essen, Germany to watch illuminated trees and light art.

Trees Lit Up With Neon Fireflies At Germany's Light Art Festival

Students of Alia University in Kolkata turned up in large numbers with placards and slogans to protests against the recent ban on hijab in several educational institutions in Karnataka.

Kolkata Women Take To Streets Against Hijab Controversy In Karnataka

A woman shows her inked finger after casting vote at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly elections, in Dadri.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Polling At 58 Seats Begin In West UP